Former Top Pick Primed to Become Lions’ Obvious Breakout Player

The Detroit Lions are ready to attack a brand new season, and obviously, there’s been some trepidation about the results they might get given the changes the roster has seen this offseason.

Even though that’s the case, the Lions should be able to have plenty of players in the mix to play some big roles this coming season. There are obvious names who figure to see themselves break out, and also players who could be seen as a bit more under-the-radar to do so.

For the Lions, which players need to be remembered in the offseason before they break out in 2021? Here’s a look at the list, which does include several top draft picks for the team through the last few years.

Julian Okwara, Defensive End

Okwara was basically a non-factor in his first season, but he was recovering off an injury sustained in college and then dealing with his own injuries after coming into the league. The talent is obvious, and so is the comfort given Okwara will now line up with his brother for Detroit. Already, Okwara has set the goal of having a 10 sack season with his brother, and it would be a mistake to write him off simply due to what happened during a bumpy freshman season in the league. The bet is both Okwara brothers will be a big reason for the Lions’ improved pass rush, but Julian could come into his own and dominate from day one for the Lions to have a breakout year. Watch for that to happen in Detroit’s new-look defense.

T.J. Hockenson, Tight End

Some breakout candidates are so obvious it almost goes without saying the players are going to have a big year. That could be seen as the case for Hockenson, and that’s especially true after his Pro Bowl campaign in 2020. On the back of that, Hockenson could be seen as a candidate to take things to the next level and become a perennial All-Pro type player at the key spot of tight end. Most Lions fans know how good Hockenson is already and can be, but 2021 could be the time the rest of the league finds out about it, cementing his status as a true breakout star for the Lions.

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

After a rookie season which featured more downs than ups, Okudah comes into 2021 one of the more maligned players in the NFL. Many within the Lions fanbase have already taken to writing Okudah off, but it seems that would be a mistake at this point in time. Okudah fought injury as well as a coaching staff that perhaps didn’t have the cornerback’s best interest in mind last season. Now, with Aaron Glenn, Okudah is comfortable with his surroundings and may have the inside track to developing thanks to this. Most defensive backs are thrilled by the Glenn hire, and this is the reason along with health that Okudah could be expected to make huge strides in 2021 and break out. Expect a much bigger and more consistent year from the cornerback.

Penei Sewell, Offensive Tackle

It might seem silly to cite a player who already has a strong basis and argument for being one of the stars of the show for the Lions this coming season given where he was drafted, but rookies can and do often come into the league and struggle. So far, Sewell has impressed his teammates with his consistency and mindset early on, and even though he is transitioning to a new position at right tackle, he should be able to impact the game in a big way from the first snaps he takes. There will be a bit of a learning curve early, but by the time the season goes on, Sewell will be looked at as one of the best young lineman in the game, helping him to instant breakout status.

Tracy Walker, Safety

Walker has been on these lists for the last few seasons, but 2021 could be the year he really takes off, and the Lions need that to be the case with the void in the defensive backfield showing itself like a sore thumb at times. Walker sounds like he feels more confident with the coaching of Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, and that comfort could lead to a big year as a ball-hawking safety. The Lions need more interceptions and explosive play out of Walker, and it seems like he is primed to give it to them given what we know about how he feels regarding the new defense.

