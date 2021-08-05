Breshad Perriman Connects With Herman Moore for First Time [WATCH]

When Breshad Perriman signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason, it was a full-circle experience because of his family’s connection with the team from the past.

Now that Perriman is in the mix, it’s time for some of his family’s past to come back to him a bit. After a training camp practice on August 4, former Lions wideout Herman Moore finally got to connect with the son of one of his former teammates. During the meeting, it became clear how special the signing might be on multiple fronts.

Here’s a look at the moment and the meeting:

I had the pleasure of meeting this young man – @B_Perriman11 – whose dad was an integral part of my career! #DynamicDuo #Lions @Lions pic.twitter.com/7lxpI6W4WF — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) August 4, 2021

As Moore explained to Perriman, his father Brett Perriman would routinely brag about him in practice and hype him up when he was a young football player.

“When you were first coming up. I’m talking in practice every day, ‘wait until y’all hear about my son.’ I mean every day. Your dad was a beast man. Without him, man, it’s impossible,” Moore says in the clip, which is high-praise for the elder Perriman.

Moore, Perriman and Johnny Morton combined to form one of the toughest trios of wideout in the league during the mid-1990s. Along with running back Barry Sanders, the group helped the Detroit offense to become feared. Moore himself was dominant, putting up 62 career scores and 9,174 yards. Clearly, as he believes, none of it would have been possible without the exploits of the elder Perriman.

Hopefully, the younger Perriman can make just as big an impact on the team as his father did.

Breshad Perriman Feels ‘Blessed’ Coming to Lions

Brett Perriman played a starring role for the Lions offense in the 1990s, and now the younger Perriman feels the same excitement and motivation to do just that for the Lions a few decades later.

Meeting with the media back on April 27, Perriman was asked his feelings on joining the Lions in light of what his father did in Detroit. As he said, he feels as if he is blessed to be able to carry on that tradition and follow in his footsteps for a great franchise.

“It’s huge man, I feel like it’s everything to me. It’s just a blessing being able to come back full-circle and to have the chance and opportunity to come back to the team where my dad put everything together and balled out for,” Perriman said.

As a result of this connection, Perriman said he felt as if signing with the Lions was one of the easiest choices he has ever made in his career

“With my dad playing here and having the best years of career here, I feel like it was a no-brainer for me, it was an easy decision,” he explained.

As for what’s been going on with the elder Perriman now, Breshad explained that his mother is taking care of his father, who is doing well in spite of suffering from dementia as well as a brain aneurysm in 2016.

Safe to say it will be a proud moment for the whole family when Perriman suits up for his new team this season.

Perriman’s Career Stats and Highlights

In 2015, Perriman was a first-round pick out of UCF by the Baltimore Ravens. He played with the Ravens from 2015 to 2017, then playing for the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns in 2018 before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. In 2020, Perriman joined the New York Giants. In terms of stats, he has put up 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, but has not been consistent enough to sick in one place.

Here’s a look at some of the plays Perriman has made in the league thus far that show what he could bring to the Lions:





The good news for Perriman and the Lions? The last two seasons have been a couple of his best, with 9 touchdowns to his credit, so it’s possible he is coming on at the right time. Going to a place with family ties that motivates him might only help to benefit Perriman in the end.

Hopefully, comfort helps Perriman in adjusting and making the most of his new opportunity. Certainly, Moore and others will be cheering him on.

