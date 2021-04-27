Breshad Perriman ‘Blessed’ by Opportunity to Follow Father’s Footsteps

The Detroit Lions signed Breshad Perriman in free agency, and it was a fitting move considering Perriman’s bloodlines run deep within the town.

His father Brett Perriman played a starring role for the Lions offense in the 1990s, and now the younger Perriman feels the same excitement and motivation to do just that for the Lions a few decades later.

Meeting with the media this week, Perriman was asked his feelings on joining the Lions in light of what his father did in Detroit. As he said, he feels as if he is blessed to be able to carry on that tradition and follow in his footsteps for a great franchise.

“It’s huge man, I feel like it’s everything to me. It’s just a blessing being able to come back full-circle and to have the chance and opportunity to come back to the team where my dad put everything together and balled out for,” Perriman said

As a result of this connection, Perriman said he felt as if signing with the Lions was one of the easiest choices he has ever made in his career

“With my dad playing here and having the best years of career here, I feel like it was a no-brainer for me, it was an easy decision,” he said.

As for what’s been going on with the elder Perriman now, Breshad explained that his mother is taking care of his father, who is doing well in spite of suffering from dementia as well as a brain aneurysm in 2016.

Safe to say it will be a proud moment for the whole family when Perriman suits up this fall with his new team.

Perriman Not Planning on Jersey Tribute

One of the questions on the minds of Lions fans was whether or not Perriman would show the ulitmate tribute to his father and wear the 80 jersey. Instead of doing that, though, the wideout wants to blaze his own trail in his familiar 19. Thus, no number switch is likely to happen.

The last player to wear 19 for the Lions was none other than Kenny Golladay, so it’s clear Perriman has some large shoes to fill once he gets to Detroit and puts on the uniform. Credit to him for wanting to be unique as he comes to the Lions.

Perriman’s Stats and Career Highlights

In 2015, Perriman was a first-round pick out of UCF by the Baltimore Ravens. He played with the Ravens from 2015 to 2017, then playing for the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns in 2018 before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. In 2020, Perriman joined the New York Giants. In terms of stats, he has put up 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, but has not been consistent enough to sick in one place.

The good news for Perriman and the Lions? The last two seasons have been a couple of his best, with 9 touchdowns to his credit, so it’s possible he is coming on at the right time. Going to a place with family ties that motivates him might only help to benefit Perriman in the end.

