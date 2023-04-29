Lions’ Brian Branch Shows His Character Seeing Through Draft Commitment

By the time the second day of the 2023 NFL draft was underway, only one player remained in the green room in Kansas City, and he ended up on the Detroit Lions.

Defensive back Brian Branch was expected to be a first-round pick. Instead of that happening, he slid all the way to the second-round and pick 45. The Lions traded up from pick 48 to ensure they could snag Branch for their secondary.

Branch ended up receiving his moment on stage with Roger Goodell after all, even if it was a bit delayed. Sticking around, though, was always going to be the top option for Branch, no matter how long he was going to have to wait.

Speaking afterward to NFL Network and analyst Melissa Stark, Branch was asked why he stayed. As he said, being able to have his moment was important to him, because it was something he wanted to enjoy and valued.

“Feel like being here is important. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I just wanted to enjoy this moment. I feel like I should have been called yesterday, but God’s got a plan. I’m happy that it’s Detroit,” Branch said during the interview.

When it comes to the on-field work, what does Branch want to bring to the Lions? As he said, he wants to fit in and help the team take a jump while also learning from a player he looks up to in C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

“Just me being a dog. I feel like they missed out on (the playoffs), a lot of teams missed out on it. I’m ready to get to playing with the team. C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s there. I’m just ready to be there with him and learn a lot from him,” he said.

At this point of the process, frustration can take over for some prospects who don’t go where they have been projected for months. No players are forced to stick around, and some leave if the frustration or embarrassment becomes too much to bear.

Instead of being negative, though, Branch turned the situation into a positive, showing the type of person and player that he is. He also got to connect with Lions fans in attendance, which was a very special moment for Branch as well as the fans.

As the Lions continue to build out their roster, Branch proved why he fit them so well with one simple gesture. Instead of leaving, he stuck around and honored his commitment. It might go unnoticed to some, but in the grand scheme, it’s a very telling character move as he comes to his new team.

Brian Branch’s Career Stats & Highlights

Not only is Branch a fit off the field and in the locker room, he could be an intriguing piece given his ability to play inside and out, as well as be position versatile for the Detroit defensive backfield.

At Alabama, Branch had fantastic numbers in three seasons of work, putting up 172 total tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 23 passes defended. He is very athletic and has solid closing speed, which he always showed when he was on the field for the Crimson Tide.

Brian Branch 🔥 Most Elite DB in College Football ᴴᴰ

Branch was voted a second-team AP All-American as well as a second-team All-SEC player for Nick Saban and his defense.

Theoretically, such a player with production and pedigree would be a major fit in the NFL, and could be a hit for a team like Detroit, which came into the offseason needing a depth boost on the back end.

Brian Branch’s Versatility Will Help Lions

Seeing the team nab Branch was not a surprise given how he plays the game. Branch could fit what the Lions wish to do on the field perfectly from a defensive standpoint given his versatility.

In the aftermath of the news that Branch would be meeting with the Lions in the pre-draft process, some pundits wasted little time drawing a parallel between the team and what Branch can do for a secondary at both cornerback and safety.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News tweeted about the visit when it played out, and admitted he is intrigued about how Branch could fit in what has become a very versatile Detroit secondary.

“Lions added a couple highly versatile DBs this offseason and Branch, if they were to go that route, would be another one in that mold. There’s clear schematic intent here and I’m admittedly interested to see the usage when the team hits the field,” Rogers tweeted.

The caveat is the fact that Detroit has made big-time additions to the defensive backfield, though a pair of them only come with one-year contracts in C.J. Gardner-Johnson as well as Emmanuel Moseley. Branch should be able to learn plenty from his new teammates and fit into the group well. He’ll add some playmaking and depth to the group as he learns his way.

The football will figure itself out, but Branch seems to have the one intangible that is most important to the Lions right now in character. By seeing through the draft, he proved that in a big way.