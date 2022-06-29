Rising Lions Tight End Joined T.J. Hockenson in Attending 2022 TE U

The Detroit Lions have a couple tight ends committed to improving for the future in T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright, and in no place was that on more display than at TE U.

An offseason training program dedicated to bringing together tight ends in the hopes of seeing them excel on the field presented by George Kittle, the event has raised in stature in recent years, so it makes sense another player would want to take advantage of all it provides.

Wright, who has already been cited as a rising star for 2022, was involved, as pictures showed. The Lions tweeted a photo from the event with both Hockenson and Wright on the field, which can only be taken as good news for the youngster as he tries to make his attempt at sticking in the league.

Hock & Brock at TEU pic.twitter.com/OXiFCeuoG2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 27, 2022

Last year, the rookie tight end was not on most scouting reports considering he was more of a blocker in college at Notre Dame with 78 yards and only 1 touchdown to his credit statistically. He showed some impressive hands with the nice grab on the toss from Jared Goff against Minnesota, and would finish with 117 yards and 2 touchdowns last year.

Here’s a look at Wright’s score last year:

Things we love to see: Brock Wright's first career touchdown!#MINvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YviR34tRrz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

If Wright can take some lessons and apply them from this event on the field, the sky could be the limit for his own development. In that situation, the Lions might have two strong players at the position, which would be a huge plus for the future.

He already looks strong, but the experience gained over the weekend might help him get better down the road.

A Look at Recapping 2022’s Version of TE U

Overall, it seems as if it was another exceptional year for Kittle and company at TE U. The NFL posted a video after the event wrapped up which showed off some of the highlights from the event and featured some of the players who were there. Hockenson was pictured several times, as were other key figures such as Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen and others.

Here’s how things went this year:

The league's tight ends got better at this year's @te_university. 💪 pic.twitter.com/T2ojqU1u59 — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2022

The video shows tight ends working together and progressing in learning several tricks of the trade at the position. Also, it shows the players connecting with each other and forming impressive bonds. For Wright, this is huge as he is a young player trying to take the next step and stick in the league as an undrafted free agent.

Hockenson Needs Own Strides in Detroit

As Hockenson shows by his constant attendance here, the grind for better results is never over in the NFL, even for players who have made it. Already a Pro Bowler once before, Hockenson likely wants to see his game transform to the next level in terms of production where he can make that honor habitual as well as chase down potential All-Pro designations. There’s no reason Hockenson can’t be one of the more productive tight ends in the league in short order, but he will have to find more consistency in order to be thought of as completely elite by the masses. The Lions will have several weapons on offense to go around, but Hockenson can definitely be a major red zone weapon as he showed in 2021. Perhaps his best catch came against Green Bay:

Play

Jared Goff with PERFECT TD pass to T.J Hockenson | Week 2 Lions vs Packers 2021-09-21T01:12:22Z

Plays such as that are ones that Hockenson will be looking to turn in consistently in 2022. With the advantage of being able to put his head together with other stars at his position, Hockenson can transform himself in a big way to a player that can make moves like that a regularity on the field with more time and tips.

Getting together with Hockenson might only help Wright take the next step in his career. It will be interesting to watch and see how much he improves on the field as a result of this learning.

