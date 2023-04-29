‘Monster’ Lions DT Brodric Martin Gets Compared to Standout NFL Lineman

While the Detroit Lions spent the better part of the first two rounds of the draft addressing needs on offense, they did take some time out to mine some gold on the defensive side of the ball.

Not only did the team land defensive back Brian Branch in a potential steal in the second-round, but the team moved up the board to find their needy defensive line some major help near the end of the third-round.

The pick at 96 after a deal up? Underrated Western Kentucky space eater Brodric Martin, a massive prospect that can swallow up running backs and clog lanes in the trenches. During the draft process, Martin was a bit underrated and didn’t get an NFL combine invite. That didn’t stop him from making an impression.

As Eric Galko, personnel director for the East-West Shrine Bowl tweeted, Davis was a monster, and a favorite of teams as well as scouts, who compared him to Philadelphia Eagles’ standout lineman Jordan Davis.

“Lions fans, you got a monster at DT in Brodric Martin. He drew similarities to Jordan Davis from our scouting team and NFL clubs, and despite no combine invite, he was VERY well-liked and very busy on the NFL 30-visit circuit. His best football is ahead of him!,” Galko tweeted.

Davis, of course, is a 6’6″ 336 pound physically gifted lineman out of Georgia who was a first-round pick in 2022 and put up 18 tackles as a rookie. If Martin can be anything like Davis, he could end up playing an integral role for the Lions up front very quickly.

Brodric Martin Embraces Run Stuffing Mentality

Given his massive 6’5″ and 330 pound size, it makes sense that Martin would love stopping the run. It’s more than just a passion for him in the trenches, however, it’s a way of life that he takes seriously.

Speaking to the media on Friday, April 29 after being selected, Martin talked about the importance of stopping the run. As he said to Dannie Rogers of DetroitLions.com, the act of running the ball is disrespectful, and something he takes personally.

“Martin on being a run-stopper— “When a team wants to run the football against you, I find that to be disrespectful. They think they can just run the ball down our throats? They think they can do whatever they want? That’s disrespectful. I take it personally,” Rogers tweeted.

Indeed, looking at the tape, Martin does a nice job playing violently in the trenches, and bringing his physicality to the point of attack.

Martin has the right idea as he transitions to the Lions, and is a player that can impact the game in a big way up on the line.

Brodric Martin’s College Stats & Highlights

Martin has some limited tape as well as some limited stats, but he has produced decently in just two years time while playing for the Hilltoppers.

Since 2021, Martin has played in 26 total games, and has managed to contribute 62 total tackles to the Western Kentucky cause. He’s piled up six tackles for-loss as well as four sacks, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Martin didn’t get an invite to the combine, but in his own words, said he thought he performed well during Western Kentucky’s pro day. The pro day was confirmed by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes as a big reason he was selected.

Martin was a transfer from North Alabama where he spent three seasons, finishing as the team’s leading tackler in 2019.

As he transitions to the league, it’s clear many believe Martin has all the tools to be a special success.