Lions-Broncos Matchups: Why Detroit Is Counting on Backup Runners

The Detroit Lions finally broke the seal on their first win of the 2021 NFL season, but there is no rest for the weary this week as the team hits the road to try and make it a winning streak.

Detroit is facing the prospects of a depleted roster thanks to a major flu outbreak, and could look like a very different team again by the time they kick off later on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos. Even such, the Lions will head into battle with a chance to get another win under their belt to help in positive momentum for 2022.

What matchups will be key for the Lions in this game? Here’s a look at some of the top matchups that the team will have to win in order to claim yet another victory on the season.

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Lions’ Defensive Line

Last week, the Lions made life difficult at times on Kirk Cousins, generating 3 sacks in the game and also forcing a fumble. Their defensive line, once again led by Charles Harris, was a menace for Minnesota, and did a decent job to stymie the Vikings’ rushing attack while providing just enough heat in the pocket. Bridgewater is slippery in the pocket and has the ability to be creative at times. The Lions have to find a way to limit that and continue to force the quarterback into big mistakes on the field.

Jared Goff vs. Broncos’ Defensive Backs

Finally, the Lions have seemed to grasp the concept that an aggressive Goff is a good Goff. Against Minnesota, Goff turned it loose for 296 yards, 3 touchdowns and an overall efficient performance. In this game, the Lions will be facing off against a Denver defense that is a top 10 unit in the league this season, giving up just 327 yards-per game and a paltry 207 yards-per game through the air. Obviously that’s a stingy group that will test the Lions as well as Goff in a big way to make some confident decisions. For Detroit to win, Goff is going to have to be very good, and the offensive line is going to have to give him time. It might not be an easy task, but it’s what the Lions are up against this week.

Broncos’ Wideouts vs. Lions’ Defensive Backs

Detroit’s defense has been quietly stingy lately on the back end even as they have dealt with injury most of this season. The Lions are going to have to find a way to shut down an attack in Denver that has been very multiple most of this season. Between Cortland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos have very even production from the pass catchers on their roster, having gotten 4 touchdowns from Tim Patrick, 3 touchdowns from tight end Noah Fant and 2 passing touchdowns each from Sutton and running back Javonte Williams. It’s a pick your poison type offensive attack in Denver, so the team’s secondary will be challenged to match up and find a way to keep all of these dangerous weapons in check most of the afternoon.

Lions Running Back vs. Broncos’ Defensive Front

With D’Andre Swift likely to be sitting again and Jamaal Williams now out with COVID-19, the Lions rushing game will be challenged to find solutions, and those solutions will likely have to be Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson. Without Swift, Williams has picked up the load for the Lions, and rushed for an important 71 yards against Minnesota last week. The backups will have to carry the load this week. On the road, the Lions will be likely to lean on a the run again to help their offense. Denver’s defense has been very solid against opposing running backs, showing as a top 10 group that allows only just over 105 yards-per game with 7 touchdowns. The Lions will need to get a little bit out of their tandem in order to help their passing attack, so this group is someone to remember who sets things up for the team.

