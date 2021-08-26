‘Hard Critic’ Bruce Hector Always Trying to Make His Case to Lions

Players have been making their case to fight their way on the Detroit Lions’ roster plenty this season, and quite possibly one of the most impressive cases has been Bruce Hector.

The defensive lineman has surged to become one of the more interesting names during training camp, and after a strong performance during that period and the preseason, Hector may have already made enough of a case to stick on the roster.

Even though that is the case, Hector doesn’t seem like he is satisfied or resting on any laurels. He is focused on making the best possible impression every single time on the field for the Lions in order to impress the decision makers. That involves being hard on himself at times.





“With myself I feel like I am kind of a hard critic. So I feel like there’s always things you could do better. That’s where it comes in I watch the film and you see good things and bad things. I try to harp on the bad things going on and try to do better with that,” Hector explained.

So far, Hector has done just that. He’s risen from an unknown name signed at the beginning of camp seen as simple roster depth to one of the most intriguing players on the roster given his ability to make plays constantly that impress anyone who is watching.

Hector feels content with what he has shown so far, and is happy with his ability to continue to improve on the field after learning plenty of lessons.

“I feel like I’ve done what I can and I’ve just done everything to the best of my abilities. Just taking all the info that’s been given to me,” Hector told the media. “A lot of great technique stuff, and trying to implement that into my game. I feel like it’s taught me a lot in practice and games and trying to get just 1% better every day.”

That drive to improve could impress the Lions, who could choose to keep him around for 2021 after seeing his motivation.

How Bruce Hector Has Impressed Lions Early

In terms of the potential for Hector to make the roster, It’s a crowded battle for the Lions up front along the defensive line, but Hector made his case to stick moving forward with a very good and active night in the preseason opener. Not only did PFF cite Hector as one of their top-graded players on the evening, but his play matched those metrics given his 4 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for-loss. He followed that up with just 1 tackle in the second preseason game, but continues to impress in practice.

Hector might have a way to go before he cracks the roster, but this was a good introduction for him that could lead to the team keeping him around for the future in some capacity, whether on the practice squad or roster.

If Hector does end up making the team, it could have everything to do with the motor he has shown and his ability to open eyes quickly and never stop. Often times, that is the key for players who fight their way in contention for jobs. Dan Campbell has spoken about wanting to see players grab a job in camp, and Hector has certainly impressed in this vein.

Hector’s Stats and Highlights

The Lions needed a defensive lineman to help fill out their roster, so Hector makes sense as an addition for the team as a camp body that could perhaps be fighting for a role with the team otherwise. Hector has bounced around the league in several different spots, and he came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of USF in 2018. In college, Hector was very productive as a pass rusher, racking up 90 tackles and 18 sacks. In the NFL, Hector hasn’t gotten as big of a chance to shine, bouncing from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals back to the Eagles, to the Carolina Panthers and finally ending up with the Tennessee Titans. In the league, Hector has only collected 2 tackles and 0.5 sacks, but he hasn’t seen much of an opportunity to shine as of yet given his experience level.

In terms of highlights, Hector shows explosion at the point of attack, something that NFL scouts and coaches will like in a big way:





It’s true that Hector does have the skills to make an impact at the next level, and that is exactly what he has shown the Lions so far. Whether or not that leads to a job for him remains to be seen, but at the very least, he is impressing in a big way.

