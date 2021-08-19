‘He Makes Plays:’ Underrated Lineman Making Waves During Lions Camp

It hasn’t been long since defensive lineman Bruce Hector joined the Detroit Lions, but he has made a favorable impression in a short amount of time with the team.

Hector signed with the Lions just before training camp, and ever since, he has been impossible to ignore. From practices to the first preseason game, Hector has been leaping into the consciousness of fans as well as those who cover the Lions, and he has done so again at practice this week.

After an open practice on Tuesday, August 17, Chris Burke of The Athletic came away very impressed once again with what Hector showed, and made the lineman a part of some of his practice observations he tweeted about. As he said, Hector simply hasn’t stopped making plays since joining the team.

5. I didn't know the first damn thing about Bruce Hector when the Lions claimed him last month, but he makes plays … every … single … day. Blew up another rep or two Tuesday. Dan Campbell wants guys to go out and win jobs. Hector and Kevin Strong are trying to do that. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 18, 2021

What could this news mean for Hector’s future with the team? Obviously, he’s dealing with a tight roster bubble, especially at the nose tackle spot. Even so, Hector could be pushing for a potential practice squad role even if he doesn’t crack the Detroit 53 man roster in a few week’s time.

In the meantime, it might be wisest for fans not to take their eyes off Hector, especially during another preseason game this weekend.

How Bruce Hector Impressed Early With Lions

In terms of the potential for Hector to make the roster, It’s a crowded battle for the Lions up front along the defensive line, but Hector made his case to stick moving forward with a very good and active night. Not only did PFF cite Hector as one of their top-graded players on the evening, but his play matched those metrics given his 4 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for-loss. Hector might have a way to go before he cracks the roster, but this was a good introduction for him that could lead to the team keeping him around for the future in some capacity.

If Hector does end up making the team, it could have everything to do with the motor he has shown and his ability to open eyes quickly and never stop. Often times, that is the key for players who fight their way in contention for jobs. Dan Campbell has spoken about wanting to see players grab a job in camp, and Hector has certainly impressed in this vein.

Hector’s Stats and Highlights

The Lions needed a defensive lineman to help fill out their roster, so Hector makes sense as an addition for the team as a camp body that could perhaps be fighting for a role with the team otherwise. Hector has bounced around the league in several different spots, and he came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of USF in 2018. In college, Hector was very productive as a pass rusher, racking up 90 tackles and 18 sacks. In the NFL, Hector hasn’t gotten as big of a chance to shine, bouncing from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals back to the Eagles, to the Carolina Panthers and finally ending up with the Tennessee Titans. In the league, Hector has only collected 2 tackles and 0.5 sacks, but he hasn’t seen much of an opportunity to shine as of yet given his experience level.

In terms of highlights, Hector shows explosion at the point of attack, something that NFL scouts and coaches will like in a big way:





Play



Bruce Hector Official USF Highlight 2018-02-21T20:21:56Z

It’s true that Hector does have the skills to make an impact at the next level, and that is exactly what he has shown the Lions so far. Whether or not that leads to a job for him remains to be seen, but at the very least, he is impressing in a big way.

