Bud Light Unveils Brand New Lions-Themed Can for 2021 Season [LOOK]

Detroit Lions fans have good reason to be very excited for football during the coming 2021 season, and yet another reason has surfaced which should fire folks up for a new year.

Bud Light has unveiled a brand new Lions-themed can for the 2021 season, and the results are pretty impressive in terms of the design and execution.

On August 23, fans in Detroit can begin to pick up the can for a limited time. The can features a cool design with several relevant sayings for Lions fans as well as a very appropriate color scheme.

Here’s a look at the new can:

Additionally, this isn’t all Bud Light has planned for the kickoff of the 2021 season in Detroit. Before the team’s Week 1 contest, Bud Light will be updating the Pride Plaza bike racks with a welcome message, along with Bud Light-themed activations for fans. A pair of Lions legends will also host a chalk talk event during pre-game power hour.

All told, it leads up to a big few weeks designed to help get fans fired up once more for the return of football.

Frank Ragnow Partners With Bud Light, Reveals Personalized Can Pack

Bud Light has also partnered with Lions center Frank Ragnow, who revealed his very own personalized addition of the can pack for 2021. As Ragnow recently tweeted, he thinks the cans are on fire this season for the Detroit fans.

Ragnow is certainly a good pitch man for the product considering his importance this season. Ragnow was re-signed this offseason, and figures to be arguably the most important member of the team’s offensive line given the position he plays on the roster. It’s fair to say with those special cans, he could be counted as a big Bud Light fan as well.

Lions Fans Won Free Bud Light With Contest Last Season

The city and team already have proven to maintain a great relationship with Bud Light. Last year, a competition for free beer was held between Detroit kicker Matt Prater and Denver kicker Brandon McManus. If fans were extra jumpy and wanted Prater to hit from distance all year long in 2020, the reason revolved around a simple contest. Prater and McManus faced off with the promise of free beer from Bud Light for an entire city on the line. If Prater hit the longest of the pair, Detroit cashed in free beer. If McManus got the job done, Denver would get the prize.

Screw the record. @thekidmcmanus vs. @MattPrater_5. Whoever kicks the longest field goal this season gets Bud Light for his city, on us. https://t.co/XjOhhVAKGi — Bud Light (@budlight) July 23, 2020

The great news came late last season, when it was revealed that Detroit had won in the end, claiming the free beer prize thanks to Prater, who banged through the long field goal in his competition with McManus this season. Prater hit a long kick of 59 yards against the Washington Football Team earlier during the 2020 season, and that was just enough to edge out McManus, who hit a 58 yarder last year to barely lose the competition.

Bud Light proved that indeed they had not forgotten about the contest with a timely tweet after the season finale, recognizing the accomplishment and promising free beer for the Motor City.

We haven’t forgotten… @lions let’s make it happen for the people of Detroit! https://t.co/NoiDHmG1d4 — Bud Light (@budlight) January 4, 2021

Will a similar contest come up again soon? Nobody knows what the future could hold, but at the very least, fans will have a new can to chase down for the 2021 season. It’s just another element to look forward to within the return to football.

