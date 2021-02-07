Calvin Johnson Makes Significant NFL History With Hall of Fame Call

The Detroit Lions have to be thrilled to have landed another player into the Hall of Fame in Calvin Johnson, and that’s not only due to the amazing feat of sending a player to Canton, Ohio.

Johnson managed to make some impressive NFL history by getting the call to the hall, and it has everything to do with the position he plays. Typically, wideouts don’t get into the Hall of Fame in first-ballot fashion unless they are special. In fact, Johnson is only the third wideout to make the hall in the last 25 years as first-ballot, joining Jerry Rice and Randy Moss.

Johnson passed the likes of Terrell Owens, Reggie Wayne and Torrey Holt in order to get the accolade this time around, and given his personal accomplishments, it isn’t exactly shocking. Johnson was a dominant player and changed the game in a way other wideouts haven’t when he came along. To this end, the committee got it right considering Johnson was similar to Rice and Moss in how he changed the game.

It’s a nice footnote to Johnson joining the Hall of Fame that makes his induction even more special.

Why Calvin Johnson Deserves Hall of Fame

Johnson arguably changed the game more than any other wideout in the league. His super-human size and ability to run fast was one of the most incredible combinations in NFL history. Johnson made numerous highlight-reel catches and changed the way folks felt about wide receivers. Now, as a result of Johnson, teams look for big-bodied players who can run and post defensive backs up in the end zone.

Johnson may not have had the team success, but his personal glory did allow him to rewrite the mold at wide receiver. For that reason, it felt as if he was going to be a Hall of Fame lock. With this announcement, it can now be said that is officially true.

Watch Calvin Johnson Get Hall of Fame Call

As is customary in Hall of Fame announcements, Johnson got a knock at the door from David Baker. Prior to that, he got welcomed to the club by Barry Sanders, the last Lions player to be elected in a first-ballot fashion. When Baker surprised him with the knock, Johnson was moved to tears, something he admitted quickly.

Here’s a look:

As Johnson said, he feels as if getting admitted to Canton makes everything worth it in the end that happened during his career. He said:

“Culmination of all the work, all the grind, all the ups and downs that you’ve been through. Just to be able to excel at the level and built to be able to have the opportunity to be amongst such greats, I’m sleeping with a smile tonight.”

It’s clear that Johnson is satisfied now that he has received his call to the Hall of Fame, and it is special to see all the emotion which he has. It was a special moment in NFL history.

