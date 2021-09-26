Sneak Peak Provided of Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame Ring [LOOK]

Calvin Johnson received a big honor when he cracked the Hall of Fame, and with that honor come the spoils, such as a coveted gold jacket as well as the opportunity to get a bust as well as the honor of being a part of the club.

An underrated part of this is the fact that players also get a Hall of Fame ring, and Johnson is no different. On Sunday, Johnson received that ring at halftime of the Detroit Lions game against the Baltimore Ravens, but ahead of that, a look at the ring was provided by the Hall of Fame.

Johnson’s ring, designed by Kay Jewelers, has some blue in the middle and is sharp and adorned with Johnson’s name as well as the years he played. Here’s a look:

A preview of the @KayJewelers HOF Ring of Excellence that @calvinjohnsonjr will receive this Sunday at Halftime of the @Lions game.#PFHOF21 | #OnePride | #BALvsDET — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 23, 2021

In addition to the ring, Johnson’s bust was also on display at the game before it heads to Canton, Ohio to remain.

Calvin Johnson’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bust is at Ford Field for the Lions game. Great shot by @wxyzdetroit’s @CBrit24 pic.twitter.com/Hk0Od0W023 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 26, 2021

It’s fun for fans to not only get to celebrate Johnson, but to see some of the unique elements of becoming a Hall of Famer such as the bust and the ring.

Calvin Johnson Gets Honored During Halftime

Johnson got to come back to his former football home to take in a game as well as receive some accolades for his recent Hall of Fame accomplishment following his Lions career.

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported on Twitter, Johnson will make his return to Ford Field to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a game on Sunday, September 26, 2021 during the NFL’s Week 3 against the Ravens.

Calvin Johnson will be back at Ford Field for a game this fall. Johnson, who remains at odds with the organization over financial issues related to his bonus payback, is due to receive his Hall of Fame ring Sept. 26 at the Lions-Ravens game. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 9, 2021

Obviously, the wideout not yet patched things up with the team, which means there isn’t likely to be many pleasantries between the sides during the day. Even such, it’s nice to see the fans get a chance to celebrate Johnson’s career and accomplishments with him.

Johnson’s Hall of Fame Speech Special for Fans

In the enshrinement speech on Sunday, August 8 during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, Johnson stepped up and delivered a great speech which showed his passion for the fans. While he touched on a great deal of what helped him become a Hall of Fame player and what he is up to now, perhaps the most touching moment was when Johnson spoke directly to his fans, his city and his adoptive home state of Michigan.

Here’s a look at the full speech:





“Lions fans, the city of Detroit, when we were 0-16, you never stopped showing up. You were disappointed but you never stopped showing up. Every week you showed up. This motivated me to do the same thing for you. You loved me and my family unconditionally over these 15 years. I want you to know, Michigan is our home, Detroit is our city, and Lions fans are our pride,” Johnson said during the speech.

Johnson has long maintained that he loves Lions fans as well as his city, and even in spite of the difficulty that he is having with the franchise, it doesn’t change how he feels about the folks that cheered him week in and week out without fail.

That will combine to make September 26 a very special day for Detroit fans and for Johnson as well.

