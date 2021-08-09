‘Detroit is Our City:’ Calvin Johnson Calls out Lions Fans During Speech

It was a special night for Calvin Johnson as he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and folks were waiting to see what the former Detroit Lions star would say once he had his turn on the floor.

Johnson didn’t disappoint once he stepped up to the microphone and discussed his career, present and future, and he had a few special surprises for the fans that cheered him for years in Detroit.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking on Sunday, August 8 during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, Johnson stepped up and delivered a great speech. While he touched on a great deal of what helped him become a Hall of Fame player and what he is up to now, perhaps the most touching moment was when Johnson spoke directly to his fans, his city and his adoptive home state of Michigan.

Here’s a look at the full speech:





Play



Calvin Johnson's 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Speech Watch Calvin Johnson give his induction speech as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-08-09T01:44:20Z

“Lions fans, the city of Detroit, when we were 0-16, you never stopped showing up. You were disappointed but you never stopped showing up. Every week you showed up. This motivated me to do the same thing for you. You loved me and my family unconditionally over these 15 years. I want you to know, Michigan is our home, Detroit is our city, and Lions fans are our pride,” he said during the speech.

Johnson has long maintained that he loves Lions fans as well as his city, and even in spite of the difficulty that he is having with the franchise, it doesn’t change how he feels about the folks that cheered him week in and week out without fail.

Calvin Johnson Received Gold Jacket Friday Night

The former Lions wide receiver had the moment of a lifetime in Canton the last few days, and he was officially welcomed into the club with the major honor of his jacket.

On Friday, August 7, Johnson officially took his place in the Hall of Fame with after he was presented with the jacket, which fit him very well. Here’s a look at the moment that Johnson slipped on the coat for the first time as shared by the Hall of Fame:

.@calvinjohnsonjr receives his Gold Jacket from his presenter and former teammate, Derrick Moore.#PFHOF21 | @Lions pic.twitter.com/jUnUyReOz5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 7, 2021

While Johnson spoke on Sunday, the process began on Friday with the presentation of the famed jacket. Johnson spoke next to his bust, which will now take its place in the Hall of Fame as well. Seeing Johnson wear the jacket and give the fans a special shoutout is excellent for Detroit fans everywhere.

Johnson’s Career Statistics

Since he came into the league with the Lions in 2007, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL.

Johnson shattered Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort on the field. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group. Since, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement.

Regardless of all that, it’s great to see Johnson being able to get the honor of a lifetime and take his place amongst the true legends of the game. It has been special to watch Johnson get his moment in the sun, and awesome to see that Megatron has not forgotten his city or his fans whatsoever.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell Heaps Praise on Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson