Calvin Johnson Shares Awesome Matthew Stafford Tribute

For Detroit Lions fans, a pair of players has defined their recent fandom of the team in Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson. One of those players went on to Super Bowl immortality and the other to the Hall of Fame, proving the greatness of both.

Like all Lions fans, Johnson watched the Super Bowl and saw what Stafford was able to accomplish. He was just as happy as a lot of the fanbase as well, and even took time out to give his former teammate a major shoutout following his big triumph on the field.

Johnson shared his congratulations with Stafford on Monday, February 14 with a post on Twitter. Though the pair played for rival schools in college, it’s clear there was absolutely no shame in Johnson, a Georgia Tech grad, sharing the love with Stafford, a Georgia Bulldog.

“From a Yellowjacket to a Bulldog, job well done #9,” Johnson tweeted, along with a photo of both him and Stafford together.

For Lions fans, it’s likely an emotional moment seeing Johnson congratulate Stafford on a Super Bowl win. The duo seemed primed to be able to do the same kind of winning in Detroit, but they were never able to get it done and achieve the same kind of final success together. That likely fuels a little bit of regret in some circles.

Johnson has given his former quarterback the shoutout of all shoutouts, which is cool to see from the former teammates.

Johnson, Stafford Share Bright Legacy With Fans

In terms of where the duo rate, it’s safe to say that they are the top one historically in terms of the Lions at quarterback and receiver. Johnson and Stafford made magic with the Lions from 2009 until the wideout’s retirement in 2015 season. They had plenty of greatest hits together, so it’s fair to look back and remember some of the magic the duo made with the team:





Play



Every Matt Stafford to Calvin Johnson Regular Season TD!

Stafford and Johnson managed to become one of the more feared duos in the league, and will always be remembered together and synonymously for their work in the Motor City. Even though Stafford has gone on to success elsewhere, he will always be most known for his work with the Lions and specifically Johnson, who was one of the best wideouts of his time.

Johnson Was Happy for Stafford’s Super Bowl Appearance

Watching Stafford make the Super Bowl was an exciting feeling for Calvin Johnson, his former big-ticket wideout in Detroit. As Johnson told The Rich Eisen Show last week, he was very happy to see Stafford win the NFC title game and head to the Super Bowl thanks to the fact he accomplished a long standing goal in Detroit.

“It’s great. I’m happy for the kid. When we were in Detroit, years we were and trending toward the playoffs, We felt like we had a team that could take it all the way, especially a lot of that was because we had a great quarterback,” Johnson said in the interview.

What did @calvinjohnsonjr think when he saw his former QB Matthew Stafford take home the NFC Championship last Sunday?#SuperBowl#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/EjIkLGm3BA — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 5, 2022

If Stafford can take it all the way and win the Super Bowl, that is a title which Johnson believes would be partially his thanks to all that the pair went through together in Detroit.

“I feel like it’s going to be part mine too because that’s my teammate,” Johnson told Eisen. “I am gong to be extremely happy for the guy, I’m going to try not to get too shed a tear, get too emotional. He’s been through a lot, obviously not just on the field but with his family.”

Now that he has won, clearly, Johnson is thrilled to be able to give Stafford his love and his due, even if they went to opposing colleges.

