Lions Cap Space: How Much Does Detroit Have Left This Offseason?

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason in 2021, but as things slow down a bit, that doesn’t mean the focus has stopped in terms of additions the team could make.

Many are beginning to ponder what the Lions might do next, and as they do, a common question that might be on everyone’s mind is the amount of money the team has left.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Lions are in quite solid shape, with a top 5 cap space amount in the NFL at this point in time left to their name. The Lions are $21.04 million under the cap, which leaves them with some wiggle room for a few more well-placed additions.

… And the teams with the most space, as of this morning. 1) Jags $38.83M

2) Jets $24.58M

3) Broncos $23.21M

4) Bengals $22.15M

5) Lions $21.04M

6) Browns $20.57M

7) Chargers $19.40M

8) 49ers $17.86M

9) Patriots $14.97M

10) Panthers $14.64M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 19, 2021

Detroit could be expected to bank the majority of this for the future, but it’s good to know the team has the chance at making a few more additions if they want them. During the second half of the offseason pushing toward the end of camp, veteran players will start to be purged from rosters, and a few additions could make sense for the team.

At the very least, the Lions have the money to be able to make something happen if they want it.

Lions Potential Next Free Agency Additions

If the Lions try to make a move at any spot of need, what should they choose? At this point in time, some of the biggest holes on the roster would seem to be at safety and wide receiver, and either spot could benefit from one more player coming to the mix to provide some additional depth. At safety, an addition that could make sense is Tre Boston given his ties to Anthony Lynn. Wideout, a player such as Golden Tate could be a smart move given he knows the team and could offer the Lions some production at a cheap price.

Other spots that could use a bit of help? Perhaps linebacker or edge, but the Lions might be content at those spots given what they did in the offseason. Another wideout or addition to the secondary should not be ruled out at this point in time.

Lions’ 2021 Offseason Recap

The Lions had a wild offseason from the start, bringing in Brad Holmes as well as Dan Campbell and changing the look of the front office in a major way. The coaching staff added former players like Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle-El and Aaron Glenn. The team dealt Matthew Stafford, managed to pick up some top picks and Jared Goff in the exchange. Additionally, the Lions added free agents like Charles Harris, Quinton Dunbar, Corn Elder, Alex Anzalone to the defense while patching some offensive holes with the likes of wideouts Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Damion Ratley, running back Jamaal Williams and quarterback Nick Boyle. In the draft, Detroit boosted their offensive line with Penei Sewell and their defense with Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Derrick Barnes. They added Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jermar Jefferson to the offense as well.

Does all of this add up to a solid offseason, and perhaps the best one in the NFC North? It’s certainly possible given what some believe.

