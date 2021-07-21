Lions Cap Space: How Much Money Does Team Have for Training Camp?

NFL training camps are an interesting time, with veteran players and young players alike feeling the roster squeeze of a new season.

With so many players available and hitting the market, it can be advantageous to have cap room to facilitate a move at a position of need for the new season. Fortunately, the Detroit Lions have plenty of space to work with ahead of the 2021 season.

A glance at Over The Cap reveals that the Lions have $17,890,139 to work with heading into camp this year. That is good for a current top 10 total in the league, and checks in seventh specifically. Thus far, the Lions have spent $136,411,957 this offseason.

Obviously, the Lions have more than a bit of money to spend under the cap for this year. Whether they do so or not remains to be seen, but it remains the case that the team has plenty of cash left to spend at this point in the offseason for any upgrade they see fit.

Lions Potential Next Free Agency Additions

If the Lions try to make a move at any spot of need, what should they choose? At this point in time, some of the biggest holes on the roster would seem to remain at safety and wide receiver, and either spot could benefit from one more player coming to the mix to provide some additional depth. At safety, an addition that could make sense is Tre Boston given his ties to Anthony Lynn. Wideout, a player such as Golden Tate could be a smart move given he knows the team and could offer the Lions some production at a cheap price. Many have speculated the team might pursue a running back like Todd Gurley, but there’s been no movement on that front in recent months.

Other spots that could use a bit of help? Perhaps linebacker or edge, but the Lions might be content at those spots given what they did in the offseason. Another wideout or addition to the secondary should not be ruled out at this point in time, especially after the Lions watch the waiver wire.

Lions’ 2021 Offseason Included Minor Spending

The Lions had a wild offseason from the start, bringing in Brad Holmes as well as Dan Campbell and changing the look of the front office in a major way. The coaching staff added former players like Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle-El and Aaron Glenn. The team dealt Matthew Stafford, managed to pick up some top picks and Jared Goff in the exchange. Additionally, the Lions added free agents like Charles Harris, Quinton Dunbar, Corn Elder, Alex Anzalone to the defense while patching some offensive holes with the likes of wideouts Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Damion Ratley, running back Jamaal Williams and quarterback Nick Boyle. In the draft, Detroit boosted their offensive line with Penei Sewell and their defense with Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Derrick Barnes. They added Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jermar Jefferson to the offense as well.

Moderate prices was the theme of the offseason, ad as a result, the Lions have some space to operate. That could come in handy during camp if a big-name veteran player gets cut or a young player wants a change of scenery.

