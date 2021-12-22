Charles Harris ‘Enjoying’ Lions’ Stay, Reveals 2022 Free Agency Wish

The Detroit Lions made one of the better value buys on the 2021 free agency market when they nabbed former first-round pick Charles Harris and signed him to a one-year deal.

Harris has more than lived up to his end of the bargain on the deal, going for 7.5 sacks this season including a big effort in Week 15 against Arizona. It hasn’t been a stretch to say that Harris has been Detroit’s most dangerous defender on the field, and as a result, the team could wish to keep him around for the future.

That outcome is also something it seems Harris himself wouldn’t mind one bit, either. Speaking after the game on December 19 in an interview posted by DetroitLions.com, Harris was asked if he sees himself sticking around or potentially wanting to be a part of what the Lions are building in the future. That answer was yes.

“Indeed, definitely, definitely. That’s all up to the lord with regards to the future and that kind of stuff, but I’m just enjoying it right here, right now,” Harris told the media. “I’m taking it every single day, every single game, every single practice and enjoying the guys around me. Like they always say, no team is ever the same the following year. The guys I got around me are just great guys and just doing everything I can for them.”

Harris is a free agent coming into 2022, but has more than earned the right to stay with a solid finish to the year. That’s something that Lions fans as well as key decision makers might all agree with at this point in time.

It’s nice to hear Harris is enjoying his stay, and that’s a sentiment that has been echoed by other Lions free agents to be.

Harris Reflects on Journey of 2021 Season

From the start of the year until now, 2021 has been a journey for Harris. As the season pushes to the finish line, he took some time to reflect on the year he has enjoyed with his new team. As he said, the season in Detroit has been a positive for him as it relates to connecting with his new team.

“Blessed. Just a testament to not giving up. Keeping my faith and knowing that this is what I do. Just taking advantage of the opportunities,” Harris explained. “No matter how many plays it is, I didn’t start off the season starting, so just things like that. Just being the best possible player I can for the guy next to me. Just day in day out, making sure I’m doing my job for the guy that’s next to me.”

A player who was formally seen as a draft bust, Harris has finally begun to live up o some of the hype with the Lions, and it’s obvious he is thankful for the experience the team has given him. The rest of the way, count on Harris to continue to enjoy his stay and make the most of his team.

Why Lions Should Re-Sign Harris in 2022

The Lions have needed a consistent pass rush for the last few seasons, and this year, Harris has been solid for Detroit in an unexpected way. He has emerged for the Lions as a consistent pass rush threat off the edge. Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions are going to need to have as much depth as possible in the trenches, and Harris has earned himself a shot to stay by showing a consistent motor and continuing to get after the pocket. He has also taken well to Detroit’s scheme and shown that he can be a consistent force for a team.

The Lions have wanted to see players step up and be accounted for this season, and Harris is perhaps the best example of a player who has gotten this done for Detroit. As a result, he has earned his keep with the team in a big way and should return for the future.

Hearing him say he desires a return should make this an offseason no-brainer for the Lions, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

