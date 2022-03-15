Charles Harris Deal Called ‘Another Bargain’ for Lions Front Office

The Detroit Lions have not made huge moves in NFL free agency, but what they have done is show a commitment to their own elite players, and that is good news for the future.

Detroit proved that again by rewarding elite pass rusher Charles Harris with a reported two-year, $14 million dollar deal. After the move was revealed, folks had some strong takes on what the deal looked like, and the reviews were mostly positive on Harris.

Harris was cheered on the internet for being able to land a huge deal, and was applauded for being able to cash checks this offseason after winning on a prove-it deal in 2021.

Charles Harris cashing them checks. Good for him. https://t.co/2GSdcgR8Ok — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) March 15, 2022

While Harris managed to get a good deal for himself, the Lions managed to score one for themselves considering how much Harris was projected to command on the open market. That makes the signing look like a relative bargain.

Spotrac’s Market value for Charles Harris was $8.6M. Another bargain for Brad Holmes 🤌🏼 https://t.co/P07j6vsomV — Hot Take Empire (@HotTakeEmpire) March 15, 2022

Even former NFL players were cheering the move by Harris to land a major deal on the market, much like Leger Douzable was.

Happy for my guy Charles Harris, led the Lions in sack last year, and we was only suppose to be a rotational guy https://t.co/8q3p1hIIQw — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) March 15, 2022

Perhaps the biggest reason the fit makes sense? Harris has been elite in Detroit before, and compared favorably with some of the best of the best pass rushers in the league last year.

NFL edge defenders ranked by pass rush win rate in true pass sets last season, per PFF: 1. All-Pro Myles Garrett

4. Pro-Bowler Trey Hendrickson

5. Charles Harris

6. Pro-Bowler Nick Bosa

7. Pro-Bowler Joey Bosa https://t.co/w4rSlKdUuI — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) March 15, 2022

Detroit might be scoring a big win with Harris in the fray, so it will be fun to see how they use him again in the future. It’s safe to say the Lions solidified their defense with another good move in signing Harris for the future.

Harris Craved Return to Detroit

It’s best to have players who want to be with the team, and the good news is Harris is that guy for Detroit. After a solid first season in the Motor City, Harris said late in the season that the Lions is a team where he would like to stay. That was pointed out by Benjamin Raven of MLive.com, who pointed out a quote in which Harris showed his love for the city he came to know in 2021.

Charles Harris to the Dungeon of Doom in late December on his fit with the Lions: "The Lions, in general, Detroit, the team, city, it just embodies myself. Being able to be a rugged town, a rugged city that's been through a lot. I feel like personally I've been through a lot" — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) March 15, 2022

Hearing that quote, Detroit seems like a clear match for Harris long-term, and it’s nice to see the team do a deal with a player who clearly does want to be around.

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

it’s clear that Harris had talent to fall back on that always seemed like it could help him cement a bigger role in Detroit leading into the 2021 season. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also had put up 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

Before 2021, Harris had yet to show signs of being a consistently elite pass rusher in the NFL throughout his early career. He managed to offer the Lions some help off the edge given the major need Detroit has at the spot. The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. Harris helped that disappear himself with 7.5 sacks for the team during the 2021 season.

It’s obvious how Harris has already helped the Lions, and obvious to others how improved he really was on the field. The move to bring Harris back naturally stands as a win-win as a result, and could prove to be a major value in the end for Detroit.

