Top Lions’ 2022 Free Agent Called Fit for Multiple Other NFL Teams

In addition to external decisions, the Detroit Lions will have some pretty significant calls to make as it relates to what free agents stay or go.

The Lions could elect to bring back some key players such as Tracy Walker, Kalif Raymond and Charles Harris, and they have some major decisions to make on that front. Deciding who stays and who goes isn’t always as easy as it seems, though, and the open market will produce some major competition for teams with money and means to improve.

Quite possibly, Harris was one of the team’s most important players in 2021-22, if not a candidate for the team’s overall MVP. Many believe Harris should come back given how he drove the team’s defense, but others see the open market as a more attractive option for the defender.

In a piece at Pro Football Focus by Brad Spielberger, some best team fits for top free agent defensive linemen are explored. As Spielberger points out, Harris is a top player for teams to target given what he was able to do in 2021 on the field. Harris had a 78.6 pass rush rating from PFF which was best in his career, and he also was a top 20 player in quarterback pressures among edge defenders with 52.

Those facts, as Speilberger sees it, make Harris a good fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants. The Lions are not mentioned as a fit even though Harris had a top season for Detroit this year and made his mark with the team.

Whether the Lions bring back Harris or not remains to be seen, but the defender made a strong case for himself with this season. Detroit could do a lot worse than re-signing him to a new deal.

Why Lions Should Re-Sign Harris for 2022

The Lions have needed a consistent pass rush for the last few seasons, and this year, Harris has been solid for Detroit in an unexpected way. He has emerged for the Lions as a consistent pass rush threat off the edge. Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions are going to need to have as much depth as possible in the trenches, and Harris has earned himself a shot to stay by showing a consistent motor and continuing to get after the pocket. He has also taken well to Detroit’s scheme and shown that he can be a consistent force for a team.

The Lions have wanted to see players step up and be accounted for this season, and Harris is perhaps the best example of a player who has gotten this done for Detroit. As a result, he has earned his keep with the team in a big way and should return for the future. He has already proven as a fit within Detroit’s defense as well.

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

it’s clear that Harris had talent to fall back on that always seemed like it could help him cement a bigger role in Detroit. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also had put up 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

Harris has yet to show signs of being a consistently elite pass rusher in the NFL throughout his early career, but managed to offer the Lions some help off the edge given the major need Detroit has at the spot. The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. Harris helped that disappear himself with 7.5 sacks in 2021.

Harris made some noise with his work on the field, and it could lead to a return next year. If not, there could be no shortage of suitors.

