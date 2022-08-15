‘He’s Earned It:’ Underrated Lions Corner Hyped for Bigger Role

The Detroit Lions invested in plenty of players this offseason, but few that are late-round picks usually receive the proper amount of praise.

That’s changing more than a bit in 2022, especially with the team having players such as linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and edge rusher James Houston. Now, cornerback Chase Lucas ban be added to the mix.

While many might not have the cornerback high on the radar, it’s becoming clear the team is starting to trust Lucas in a bigger way, and that makes sense according to an analyst.

Nick Baumgartner of The Athletic took a closer look at sharing some tape, and as he explained, Lucas has been impressing during camp and might be entrusted with a bigger role soon.

Lions rookie CB Chase Lucas (seventh rd; Arizona State) has had a solid training camp. Don't be shocked at all if Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant start giving him more reps. He's earned it. Others could use the message. pic.twitter.com/V0nu5GDshK — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) August 14, 2022

“Lions rookie CB Chase Lucas (seventh rd; Arizona State) has had a solid training camp. Don’t be shocked at all if Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant start giving him more reps. He’s earned it. Others could use the message,” Baumgardner tweeted.

Initially, Lucas is buried on the depth chart and would have to put together an outstanding body of work to earn starts or a huge role. At this point, though, anything is possible.

At the very least, Lucas merits watching the rest of the preseason. It’s more than possible the Lions may have found a late-round steal in the young defensive back.

Lucas Continued Momentum With Monday Interception

If Lucas looked good during his limited duty in Week 1’s preseason game, he may have looked even better in the subsequent practice on Monday, August 15.

Unlike the weekend when Lucas whiffed on a potential interception, the cornerback was able to go much stronger for the ball this time around. Lucas pulled down an impressive leaping pick during practice. Here’s a look at the play:

It’s easy to see why Lucas is such an intriguing piece. Coming to Detroit, the former PAC-12 starter was armed with the reputation of being a batted ball king, but as he seems to understand, his best path toward sticking in the pros will be to intercept the ball.

Detroit could use some young production at cornerback, so it’s nice to see Lucas continuing to stand out for the team and make plays. Whether it leads to a bigger role remains to be seen, but for now, he could be in a good place moving forward.

Lucas’s College Stats & Highlights

It isn’t just the big ball plays that make Lucas a potential stud in the making for Detroit and a player not to be slept on during camp. Lucas also comes packing another punch in terms of tackling that is impressive with 223 tackles and 6 interceptions.

Lucas was a two-time second-team All-PAC-12 player at cornerback in 2017 and 2020. Here’s a look at some tape:

Play

2022 NFL Draft: Chase Lucas Highlights Watch highlights of DB Chase Lucas from his college career. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-04-30T22:52:50Z

Lucas is another player in the mold that Brad Holmes and the Lions would seemingly love. It has seemed he is a gritty player who can compete on the field and has major athleticism and talent to go with great character.

As of now, he could be making a very favorable impression during camp work.

