Craig Reynolds Makes Bold Statement About Chemistry of 2021 Lions

The Detroit Lions haven’t been great in terms of wins and lasses this season, but what they are managing to do amid all of the losing is build a strong culture for their team to rely on in the future.

Perhaps no player embodies that hard working culture more than running back Craig Reynolds. No matter what comes, Reynolds has been solid for the Lions and has shown to be the type of player the team will want to build around for the future moving forward.

Already, Reynolds sees the Lions as a team that is building things the right way and is shaping up to have a tight locker room. In fact, as he said to the media after the game on December 19, it is the tightest locker room that he has been a part of in his short time in the NFL.

“It’s definitely a brotherhood in the locker room. I said last week I love this team. I’ve been on other teams before but this is the most tight-knit group. We all play for each other man,” Reynolds told the media. “We go out there, we work every day at practice, we hold each other accountable. We don’t care abut the record, we don’t care about the week before. We’re just trying to attack every day, move on to the next week and control what we can.”

Reynolds hasn’t been in the league long, of course, but he has been in other places to see how things operate. For him to laud the Lions in this way is certainly notable and offers the team some major hope for the future as to building a winning team.

Reynolds Rewarded With Lions Roster Spot

The good news for Reynolds? He will be able to stick around with the team for the present and the future after the team added him to the roster and gave him a big promotion. That promotion was revealed by the team on Monday as part of a sweeping bit of roster moves for the team.

#Lions announce roster moves: Activate CB Mark Gilbert & RB Jamaal Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. Place QB Jared Goff and T Matt Nelson on Reserve/COVID-19. Sign RB Craig Reynolds from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. Place LB Alex Anzalone on Reserve/Injured — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

Obviously, the Lions will be happy to have a player like Reynolds in the mix for 2021 and perhaps even 2022. He has made his case to be a big part of the running back mix moving forward, and this is a well-deserved honor for a player who started strong and is finishing 2021 just as powerfully.

Reynolds’ Stats and Highlights

When Reynolds entered the mix in Detroit, he came to the Lions short on NFL experience but long on intrigue given his work in college and what he did in a short time in the NFL. He came into the league as an undrafted free agent of the Washington Football Team in 2019, then signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Here’s some highlights from when he played at small-school Kutztown College:





Play



Craig Reynolds Highlights at Millersville – PSAC East Offensive Athlete of the Week 2016-09-26T15:00:47Z

This swap may subtract from the defense but add a bit to the offense, being Reynolds was solid in college, ending up as Kutztown’s third all-time leading rusher with 2,650 yards on the ground. He was also second in school history with 5,277 all-purpose yards to his credit.

Reynolds has burst on the scene on the NFL, and he has done enough to cement a roster spot with the team. In addition, he could be the perfect type of player to continue the development of a new roster with a strong mindset.

