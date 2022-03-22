Lions Agree to Sign Ravens’ Special Teams Stud Linebacker: Report

After a slow first week of free agency, the Detroit Lions have managed to dive in head first during the second wave and have managed to secure yet another important player for the roster in 2022.

Detroit needs help and depth at linebacker, and wanted to find a player who they could get quality snaps from that could also be underrated. Enter Chris Board, now formally of the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Lions have agreed on a one-year deal with Board, who they will add to the defense.

“The Lions have agreed to terms with LB Chris Board on a one-year deal, source says. Has been a special-teams standout and situational defensive player for the Ravens, who made an effort to keep him. Expected to compete for a starting spot on defense in Detroit,” Garafolo tweeted.

Board will give the Lions a player at a needy spot on the roster. Linebacker is one of the team’s biggest weaknesses, so he will be able to shore up that position with a player ahead of the NFL draft.

Ravens Wanted to Keep Board With New Deal

Rarely do players depart from Baltimore if given an opportunity to stay given the team’s strong culture and solid locker room, but Board was apparently the exception to this usual rule. According to Jeff Zrebiec, Board did have an offer to return but declined to do so, which opens up a small hole for the defense and special teams on the roster.

“Board had an offer from Ravens to return, but chooses otherwise. With Anthony Levine Sr. retiring and Chris Board departing, Ravens have some snaps and leadership to fill on special teams,” Zrebiec tweeted.

As for the reason Board didn’t come back, the Lions could be offering a chance at him stepping up and seeing starting snaps. While Board is good on special teams, the chances of him seeing consistent snaps on a loaded Ravens defense were pretty slim. To that end, it’s a business decision for Board.

Board’s Stats & Highlights

As for Chris Board himself, the linebacker has not had a huge chance to make a big statustical impact in the league, but his time could be coming in Detroit to do just that. In his career with the Ravens, Board put up 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass deflection. Board is known well in Baltimore for his work on special teams where he is one of the team’s top players. Here’s a look at some of Board’s best work for the Ravens on the field last year:





Chris Board Top Ten Plays 2021 Baltimore Ravens Football is Family 2022-02-18T17:42:08Z

After playing in college for North Dakota State, Board cracked the Ravens and hasn’t looked back. In Detroit, Board will get a chance to prove he is starter material with a one-year pact. If he manages to play well and accept the role, it could lead to bigger and better things with the team in the near-future. It could represent a huge opportunity for Board’s future in the league.

