Lions’ Addition of Chris Spielman an Organizational Home Run

Historically, the terms “bright” and Detroit Lions haven’t often combined in the same football sentence, but in one of the weirdest calendar years in history, it might only be fitting if that finally began to play out.

Tuesday, the Lions revealed a pre-holiday surprise to their fans by bringing former linebacker and Fox television analyst Chris Spielman back home to work in the front office. Spielman won’t be the general manager though, but he will assist team president Rod Wood on football matters. The addition is a huge one for a team which badly needed a sound football voice to assist them in a huge transition period.

By getting Spielman into the mix, score another early point for Detroit owner Sheila Ford Hamp. The Lions’ much maligned ownership group has long marched to their own beat often to their detriment, but in bringing home a Lions legend and a person who is also considered a bright football mind, the new owner may have made the best and biggest move for the team in decades. It only proves why fans need to continue to be patient and give Ford Hamp her chance.

Everything about Spielman is perfect for the role. He’s a great communicator, and a man who isn’t afraid to lean on others and admit what he doesn’t know. He understands things from the player’s perspective in addition to the executive perspective. In a business filled with those who feel compelled to be the smartest person in the room, Spielman is a rare throwback in a guy who prefers to delegate, defer and not be overbearing. In short, he’s everything you want in a front office personality.

A common criticism of this particular organizational shakeup was a lack of football knowledge from decision makers. With Spielman in the mix, that’s now completely out the window and the team will have a bright mind in the mix to help on multiple fronts. To that end, the move is a rare win for the Lions in what’s been a checkered history of rough front office decisions.

Chris Spielman’s Unity Pitch for Lions Resonates

Spielman was as impressive and polished as you’d expect someone to be who has a television background, but his words had substance, and that was perhaps the most impressively felt when he spoke about unity and communication. Spielman knows the importance of everyone being on the same page, something that can be easier said than done in the NFL.

Chris Spielman: "There’s going to be unity. It’s not going to be an us versus them." Talking a lot about unity in the organization. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 15, 2020

It’s clear the Lions want to find symbiotic leadership from the top down in the organization, where everyone is on the same page throughout. The fact that Spielman is in the mix and discussing that already shows that this time, it isn’t simple lip service and the team is committed to delivering some meaningful change for the future. All successful businesses and organizations have these facts in common, so for Spielman to bring this to the table at this time is notable and important.

John Dorsey-Chris Spielman Pairing With Lions Might Make Sense

Spielman and the Lions said they wouldn’t discuss potential candidates during the call, but listening to the former linebacker speak and casting an eye forward, it became hard not to begin to daydream about who might make sense to join the organization next. John Dorsey would have been a solid hire even before Spielman was in the mix, but now that the news is official, it’s tough to not think about what a football home run this could be. Dorsey and Spielman are separated by a mere five years, and both played linebacker in college and the NFL around the same time. Both are tough minded individuals that could help set a new tone for the organization by working together and speaking the same language in terms of mindset and player evaluations. It’s an interview the Lions need to line up immediately following the addition of Spielman to the conversation.

Regardless of who the future hires are, it’s nice to see Spielman coming into the mix. Don’t look now, but the Lions may have scored an important win for their future by bringing back one of the key elements of their past.

