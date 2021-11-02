Chris Spielman Makes Promise to Lions Fans During Halftime Ceremony

The Detroit Lions inducted Chris Spielman into their Pride of the Lions ring of honor last weekend, and it was a special moment for the former linebacker to take in as well as his family.

It was also special for the scores of Lions fans who grew up watching Spielman, enjoyed him as a broadcaster and still love him to this day in his new role as a team advisor. During his induction, Spielman took time to single out the fans and even make them a promise for the future they should appreciate.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking during the ceremony, Spielman gave a shoutout to the fans, but it was more than just a simple gesture of thanks for the inspiration they provided during his time as a player. As Spielman said, he is focused on building the kind of team fans can be proud of now, and will deliver upon that goal soon.

Watch: Former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman was inducted into the Pride of the Lions in a special halftime ceremony yesterday. pic.twitter.com/uWpvnOEgPm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 1, 2021

“To the fans, it was truly a privilege and honor to represent you for eight years. I’ve been given a second chance to do my best to represent you and give you what you deserve,” he said. “I promise you, in the near future, the very near future, we will get what we all want. That is my best and honest to goodness truth.”

Spielman came into the mix last year as a hire for the front office, and was present as the team brought in general manager Brad Holmes, senior personnel executive John Dorsey and head coach Dan Campbell. Obviously, Spielman understands the dynamic of what Lions fans think of their team and what needs to happen to build a consistent winner.

The goal now? Seeing if he can get it done. There’s no reason to think given his motivational words that it can’t happen.

Spielman Pays Tribute to Lions Teammates

It wasn’t just the fans and the future that Spielman spoke to when he was being honored. The former defender was all class when it came to his former teammates, and what they meant to him. That doesn’t just include players he suited up with on the Lions, either.

“To my teammates, whether I played with you or didn’t play with you, we’re teammates. Nothing in this sport can ever be accomplished without your brothers and your fellow warriors, so I thank you very much,” Spielman said during the speech.

If there’s anyone the Lions fans can trust in terms of understanding the importance of building a team, it’s Spielman. It was a class move to single out his former Lions teammates from all generations during this speech, and as a result, it’s clear Spielman knows the kind of brotherhood he will need on the Lions moving forward to make them a winner in the future.

Spielman Career Stats & Highlights

Spielman was a dominating presence from the moment he stepped on the football field in Detroit as a linebacker in 1988 out of Ohio State. He played eight seasons with the Lions and was a four time Pro Bowl player as well as a three time All-Pro on defense. Statistically, he was dominating as well, racking up 1,181 tackles in his career and 10.5 sacks to go with 13 forced fumbles and 6 interceptions. Spielman finished his career in Buffalo and Cleveland, but became a natural fit in the broadcast booth working with ESPN’s college football coverage and later transitioning to Fox Sports and their NFL coverage.

Here’s a look at some of his career highlights:





Play



Chris Spielman Career Tribute Chris Spielman's tackling and hits from his 10 year career Song "Bad Seed" by Metallica 2021-03-12T18:23:16Z

Unlike his brother who got his start in Detroit in scouting and worked in several front offices, Spielman’s only high level experience in football management came in the AFL where he coached the Columbus Destroyers. In 2000, Spielman did interview for the Ohio State head coaching role that eventually went to Jim Tressel. Now, he works with Detroit’s front office.

It’s special to see Spielman get this honor, and the hope is that he can help the Lions turn over a new leaf of winning soon. Clearly, after listing to him speak, that is the goal for the Lions now.

READ NEXT: Hunt Report: Why Dan Campbell Still Learning on Job for Lions