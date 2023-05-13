Lions’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Fires Warning to Saints WR Michael Thomas

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has yet to play a down for the Detroit Lions. But he’s already engaged in some trash talking of sorts.

When asked about Detroit’s matchup with wide receiver Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on FanDuel’s Up & Adams on May 12, Gardner-Johnson called out his former Saints teammate.

“He know what time it is,” Gardner-Johnson said to host Kay Adams. “And I’m not gonna say nothing about that. He know what time it is.

“Listen, he better not come out with that crazy stuff. Keep it on the field, keep it at that.”

“He knows what time it is.” — @CGJXXIII on going head-to-head against Michael Thomas 🗓️ Week 13. Lions at Saints. pic.twitter.com/7NcyxZXdZJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 12, 2023

Gardner-Johnson and Thomas played with each other in New Orleans from 2019-21. The two have a history.

During the 2020 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice which resulted in the Saints suspending him for Week 5.

NFL Network’s Thomas Pelissero reported that Thomas had punched Gardner-Johnson during a practice fight.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources. Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice, per sources. That’s why Thomas was ruled out for Monday’s game against the #Chargers for what the club is calling team discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

Assuming both are healthy, Gardner-Johnson and Thomas will face one another in the NFL for the first time when the Lions and Saints meet on December 3.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Calls Out WR Michael Thomas

It appeared that Gardner-Johnson may have wanted to say more to Thomas through his interview with Adams. But the veteran defensive back refrained.

Still, the message was delivered — Thomas better not have “crazy stuff,” such as any punches, when the Lions visit in Week 13.

Thomas was putting up “crazy” numbers early in his career. He caught 92 passes as a rookie in 2016 and posted more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four NFL seasons.

Thomas made first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019, as he led the league in receptions (125 in 2018 and 149 in 2019) both seasons. He also led the NFL with 1,725 receiving yards in 2019.

But injuries have limited Thomas to just 10 games over the past three seasons. He missed all of 2021 because of an ankle injury and only played three contests in 2022.

Hopefully, Thomas can be on the field when the Lions head to New Orleans. After Gardner-Johnson’s interview on Up & Adams and given the duo’s history, the potential Thomas-Gardner-Johnson showdown figures to add a level of intrigue to the contest.

Gardner-Johnson Playing First Season for Lions

Gardner-Johnson’s career began just as Thomas’ peaked in 2019. The Saints drafted Gardner-Johnson at No. 105 overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He started seven games as a rookie for the Saints in 2019 and then became a full-time starter the following season. He was tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions during 2021.

Last August, the Saints traded Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he experienced a tremendous season for the NFC Champions. He recorded a career-high 6 interceptions, 67 combined tackles, including 5 for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack and 8 pass defenses in 12 games.

Gardner-Johnson missed the final five games of the regular season because of a lacerated kidney. But despite playing only 12 contests, he still finished tied for the league lead in interceptions.

The Lions don’t play the Eagles this season, so Gardner-Johnson won’t receive the opportunity to face his most recent team. But as Adams noted, the Lions visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 13.

It will not only be Gardner-Johnson’s first time facing Thomas, it will be the first occasion he plays against the Saints. The Eagles hosted the Saints on January 1, but the defensive back didn’t dress because of his lacerated kidney.

Gardner-Johnson signed a 1-year, $6.5 million contract to join the Lions this offseason.