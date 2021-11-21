NFL Insider Hints at Big Offseason Staff Shakeup for Lions: Report

The Detroit Lions have had a frustrating season on the offensive side of the football, and as a result, shakeups could be looming in the offseason for Dan Campbell’s staff.

Campbell took over play calling duties in Week 10, and the Lions’ offense looked much better in terms of the ground game. With that in mind, more was revealed about the direction of the offense from CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, and it’s clear that change could be on the menu once the 2022 offseason comes.

In a piece discussing some of Detroit’s changes, La Canfora cited a team source that the shifts for the team were a long time coming. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn apparently struggled to mesh with quarterback Jared Goff, and there were apparently disagreements over how to run the offense, schemes and D’Andre Swift’s role according to La Canfora. As a result, there could be offseason changes looming, even if they won’t happen during the season.

As La Canfora also wrote, Campbell doesn’t figure as someone who wants a hands-on say on the offense moving forward in terms of play calling, so he could hire someone and defer that role again if a change is made. According to La Canfora’s sources, it would be “very surprising” to not see some additions or changes to the staff, perhaps especially with the Lions potentially in the market for a young quarterback in 2022.

When Lynn came to the Lions, he was one of the bigger-names on the market, but it’s clear that things may not have worked out as hoped between him and the team. As a result, there’s a possibility of a change at this spot or others this offseason.

Lions’ 2021 Offensive Coordinator Search

When the Lions were looking for an offensive coordinator last year, they took a close look at some younger names such as Ken Dorsey of Buffalo, James Urban of Baltimore, Ike Hilliard of Pittsburgh and John Morton of Las Vegas. In the end, Lynn won out, and many assumed his veteran presence would be a big deal for the Lions as well as Campbell in his first season as head coach. In the end, it’s become clear that did not play out whatsoever. Detroit’s offense has sputtered under Lynn, and currently sits 25th in passing with just 209 yards per-game and 10 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, things haven’t been much better. Detroit has put up 108 yards per-game on the ground with 8 touchdowns.

Should the Lions make a move this offseason, they could look to a younger position coach this time around and perhaps have a more exhaustive search.

Lynn’s Career Biography

Lynn, 52, has a wide-ranging background in football stemming from his days as a player. From 1992-1999, Lynn was a running back in the league and the highlight of his career was winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Quickly after in 2002, Lynn began his coaching career in Denver, then went to. Jacksonville, Dallas, Cleveland and the Jets as a running backs coach. In 2016, he was the Bills offensive coordinator and took the job with the Chargers. Lynn went 33-31 as the coach there, and worked with Justin Herbert during the 2020 season. To that end, the Lions figured he had he right blend of experience for them to lead the offense. Rumors that USC would be interested in hiring Lynn swirled earlier this season, so it would be interesting to see if that would pick up later this offseason for Lynn.

With a midseason shift in duties, it was clear the Lions might not be in great shape with Lynn. That is looking like even more of the case now.

