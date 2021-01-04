Lions Moving Forward With Multiple Coaching Interviews

The Detroit Lions aren’t wasting any time getting their coaching search off the ground this week, and some new names are entering the mix for their job.

Early on, Detroit will get a look at Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, then interviewing interim Darrell Bevell and also San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. After that, the Lions will get a look at Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and New Orleans’ assistant head coach Dan Campbell next week. This is according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Lions are planning to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy today, interim coach Darrell Bevell on Tuesday and 49ers DC Robert Saleh on Thursday for their HC position, I'm told. Detroit is expected to interview Titans OC Arthur Smith and Saints AHC Dan Campbell next week. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 4, 2021

The Lions will cast a wide net in this search, and will get plenty of folks in for interviews. They have already chatted with Marvin Lewis, and this would be the beginning for the team’s search moving forward. Next week, more names could enter the mix for Detroit.

Intriguing Names Early for Lions Coach

Detroit has seen their search start out early on in interesting fashion, and names like Bieniemy, Smith, Saleh and Campbell are a solid start for the team in terms of getting folks in the mix. Out of the bunch, Campbell is the only one with previous head coaching experience from his time in Miami.

Saleh has been seen as a potential leader in the clubhouse for the Lions, but the team is clearly going to keep an open mind for their next boss as this comprehensive search shows.

Lions Could Consider Multiple Candidates

Detroit has a lot to consider at the position, and the team could be looking to cast a very wide net in the days ahead as they plot their search. According to an NFL Network post by Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the Lions are planning a wide and comprehensive search for their next boss.

The Lions have already spoken with former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Once they get their process going, there could be as many as 10 interviews according to the report, and the Lions could be looking at not only the top candidates in the NFL, but also in college.

Here’s a look:

“The Lions also quietly began their head coaching search by interviewing former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. 49ers DC Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, is considered a strong candidate for the head coaching job. But the Lions are expected to run a wide search for that position, too, putting in as many as 10 interview slips for head coaching candidates for that job, with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Titans OC Arthur Smith among the potential targets. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Lions at least explore college head coaches such as Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald. Interim coach Darrell Bevell is expected to get an interview for the full-time job, too.”

An exhaustive search would be good news for the Lions, as they need as many ideas as they can get for their next boss. Tunnel vision led them to Matt Patricia, so being able to avoid being locked in would be he best possible option for the team.

This search figures to be deep as it looks early on for Detroit.

