Analyst: Key Lions Coaching Experiment Biggest Story in NFC North

This offseason, the Detroit Lions elected to bank on experience as they hired their new coaching staff, and so far, that’s been

Dan Campbell assembled one of the most experienced coaching staffs in NFL history in terms of snaps. Nearly every assistant the team hired has some sort of major playing background. For Campbell and the Lions, that was by design, because they wanted a group that had some instant credibility when dealing with players.

“Funny how the Lions have compiled an entire staff of players coaches. I’m interested to see how this whole thing plays out,” Hunt said. “You have Dan Campbell the head coach, Anthony Lynn the offensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn the defensive coordinator, you have Duce Staley, running backs coach. You have a staff full of players coaches. They have a good start up front along the offensive line, a good stable of backs, you’ve got a veteran quarterback in Jared Goff and some workable pieces on defense. I just think this is an interesting study, an experiment on can a staff of players coaches really work? We’re about to find out in Detroit.”

If Campbell and Detroit’s grand experiment works out, it might push more players to get into coaching, and it might also change the blueprint for how NFL teams go about hiring in the offseason. All the more reason Hunt is right, and the Lions might be the most interesting watch in the NFC North in spite of being in a division with some other big stories and potential playoff teams.

Dan Campbell Explains Importance of Experienced Lions Staff

“The staff is what helps you do what you want to do, and implement your system and your culture. Everything that you’re trying to build, because ultimately, you can’t do it alone. To have a bunch of guys on this staff that I know think the way I think and know how to communicate the way I know how to communicate, it makes my job so much easier. These guys know what we’re building and that we can be special,” Campbell told Galli.

In terms of the comparison for his staff, Galli claimed to have heard that he refers to the group as The Avengers in the building. So which Avenger is Campbell? Surprisingly, he didn’t have a concrete answer.

“Honestly, that’s a tough one. I’m a big Thor fan, but Iron Man’s pretty cool too. I don’t know. I’ve never just truly identified myself as ‘this is who I am.’ I feel like I’m a mixture of all of them. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor. But it’s a great staff, I know that,” he said.

Superheroes or not, the Lions have an accomplished staff that Campbell believes will be a big asset for the franchise starting in 2021.

Campbell’s Lions Staff Very Decorated

In terms of football acumen, there are few that can match the Detroit staff. Campbell himself was a former tight end. His offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was a former running back, while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn played cornerback in the league for 14 years. Quarterback coach Mark Brunell was an elite player at the position, wideout coach Antwaan Randle El won a Super Bowl. Duce Staley was a decorated running back in the league. Outside linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard played in the NFL as well, as did offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

Whether or not this culminates in a big season or immediate success for the team remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the Lions made this experience a premium. Seeing if it works out will now be the fascinating thing to watch.

