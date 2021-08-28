Hunt Report: Quintez Cephus Showcases Bright Potential for Lions

The Detroit Lions finished out their 2021 preseason slate with a 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, but perhaps more notable than the end result was the emergence of a key player at wideout.

During an offseason of change, one of the constants was Quintez Cephus. The Lions knew they had a wideout who was on the roster in Cephus who could come into the mix and perhaps come into his own given the opportunity that he had to step up. Finally, he showed some glimpses of this potential against the Colts.

Early in the game, Cephus took a pass to the house for a touchdown against the Colts. It was a nice play which showed that Cephus has the kind of speed and ability to get into the end zone and be a difference maker for the Detroit offense. On the night, he collected a solid 35 yards receiving.

Here’s a look at the play:

If the Lions can find something in Cephus, that would be huge for the overall depth of their pass catching group. The team has needed someone to step up, and it looks like Cephus will be the guy who does that and helps out. This season, the Lions need wideouts to make plays, and Cephus doing it as a former draft pick is very notable. His development would be a huge plus for the offense.

What else was learned in the preseason finale? Here’s a look:

Some Lions Jobs May Have Been Locked Down

While many starters didn’t play, it was an important night for multiple players who did see action on both sides of the football. Kevin Strong had a solid night at defensive tackle with 3 tackles, 2 tackles-for loss and 1 sack. Corn Elder had an interception. Jermar Jefferson had a nice night running the ball, and so did Godwin Igwebuike. The Lions wanted to make sure that they learned some things about some key players and in his game, it seems that they did. That was good news as the coaching staff now hones in on some difficult decisions.

David Blough Should Still Be Lions Backup Quarterback

Though he threw an interception and Tim Boyle looked a bit more impressive early on, it should be too little, too late for Boyle. Blough had the more impressive body of work throughout the preseason. Maybe the Lions keep three quarterbacks, but reality says the team should probably stick with two. Blough has done enough at this point to win the primary job.

Lions Stat to Note: 18

The number of points the team allowed in the fourth quarter. The Lions had done a much better job fighting back over the first two preseason games, but that evaporated in this game sadly. The Lions have to find a way to start and finish better, and that will likely come in time as they continue to learn the ropes with their new starters and coaching staff. This season, the Lions will need to find a way to win close games and this stat is emblematic of that.

Lions Quote to Note:

“I’m thankful he picked me and I was where I needed to be.” -Quintez Cephus. On a play with plenty of options, Cephus just seemed thrilled to be able to make a play to help out his offense. If he can keep this humble approach, it will help him and the Lions achieve their goals this year.

