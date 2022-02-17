‘Absurd’ Trade Proposal Reveals How Lions Could Land Cooper Kupp

NFL silly season is coming soon with regards to rumors and conjecture on the market, and everyone seems to have a trade suggestion for their favorite team that would help make their Super Bowl dreams a reality in 2022.

As usual, fans always have interesting trade ideas, so instead of letting them continue through the month of March when actual deals are getting done, Bleacher Report decided to put together a list of the most absurd trade offers teams could pitch for star players that have been deemed untouchable by teams thanks to their overall talent.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Detroit Lions were included on the pitch list. Writer Brent Sobleski put together a look at some of the most absurd potential trade offers of the offseason and had Detroit making a wild pitch to land wide receiver Cooper Kupp that would shake things up dramatically with not only the hometown Lions, but Los Angeles as well. Sobleski suggests the Lions deal a pair of future first-round picks in order to get their hands on Kupp to help their offense.

As for why the deal makes sense, Sobleski wrote that the Rams need draft picks to restock after trading them away to famously go all-in for the 2021 season. As a result, he thinks the Lions should look to offer them their own 2023 first-round pick back in addition to Detroit’s 2023 first-round selection. As a result, the Lions would get to fix their wideout problem once and for all.

The Lions seem destined to build themselves through the draft just like the Rams did, so expecting such a move to happen might be more than foolish for fans. Even such, it’s fun for Detroiters to dream about this reality.

Kupp Coming off Super Bowl MVP Effort

Dreaming about putting Kupp on the Lions and reuniting him with his former quarterback Jared Goff is likely a very appetizing thought for Detroit fans, especially after the season that Kupp enjoyed in 2021. During the regular season, he produced 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns leading him to be considered one of the best players at his position last year. In the Super Bowl, Kupp managed to flash even more of that talent, putting up 92 yard and 2 touchdowns en-route to being named the MVP of the game. Here’s a look at his big night:





Though it might be nothing other than a tantalizing and fun thought to chase down Kupp, Lions fans can take heart in knowing that the man who helped draft him in Brad Holmes is now calling the shots as the team’s general manager. That could lead to future Kupp’s potentially coming through the doors at Ford Field.

Early Lions’ 2022 Offseason Primer

Why Lions Could Still Make a Bold Move at Receiver

It wouldn’t be wise to expect the Lions to shell out tons of draft picks in a rebuild to snag a player like Kupp, and it certainly wouldn’t be wise to assume Kupp would ever be on the market in the first place. Even such, there are other interesting players that could be on the block to help what has proven to be a struggling wideout group. During the 2021 season, the Lions only managed to generate 3,884 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air. It’s safe to say with those numbers in mind, the team is going to need to find someone to help them in beefing up the production for the future at wideout.

Another intriguing name is Michael Thomas of New Orleans. The Saints are in a precarious cap situation and Thomas might end up being a casualty for the team as they look to cut costs. Dan Campbell would know Thomas well from his time in New Orleans, and could push for that deal to get done by Detroit. While Thomas might not be on the level of Kupp right now, he could still provide the Lions a great option in order to solve one of their biggest needs on the field.

Realistically, that is more the kind of move Lions fans should be dreaming about this offseason. It certainly is fun to think about swiping one of the best players in the league from a Super Bowl winning team.

