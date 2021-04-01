Lions Host Defensive Back With Awesome Name for Visit: Report

The Detroit Lions are trying to remake their team this offseason, and they are getting a major boost so far during the free agency period.

Even though it’s been a good start for the team, more work is needed for the roster ahead of the 2021 season, and one spot the team could look at upgrades is in the defensive backfield. While nothing might be imminent, it’s clear the team is looking for another move in the days ahead for support.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Lions hosted Corn Elder to a visit. Elder is a cornerback that has arguably one of the best names in football.

Former #Panthers and #Giants DB Corn Elder is visiting the #Lions this morning, source said, as Detroit continues to look for defensive backfield depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2021

Speaking this week, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked about what position he might consider targeting the rest of the way to shore up the roster. While he said he likes the roster and depth in the defensive backfield, that could be a spot where the team looks for help in the weeks ahead. Interestingly enough, a day later, news of Quinton Dunbar visiting leaked. Then, the Lions brought Elder into the mix.

Holmes’ analysis is certainly correct. The Lions could still use some help in the secondary, and could use either a cornerback or a safety or both. While adding a young player could make sense, bringing in a veteran could also help given the Lions have multiple young players at both spots already. Detroit has chased after multiple safeties in free agency but hasn’t landed any. News on them looking at cornerback has been sparse at this point in time, but either Dunbar or Elder would add an established player to the mix at the cornerback spot.

Elder’s Stats and Highlights

A former fifth-round pick out of Miami (FL) by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Elder lasted a couple of seasons in Carolina before signing with the New York Giants in the 2019 offseason. He then went back to the Panthers in 2019 where he stayed until 2021 when he became a free agent. In the NFL, Elder hasn’t done much but be a solid special teams player and a cult hero. He’s put up only 43 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass deflection. With Miami, Elder was productive with 117 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions and 5 fumble recoveries with 27 passes defended.

Corn Elder Senior Highlights 2017-01-05T00:09:28Z

Obviously, if the Lions could get the kind of player in Elder who was dominant in college, it could prove huge for the depth in their backfield.

Lions Still Have Major Defensive Needs This Offseason

The Lions have needs not only in the trenches and at linebacker but on the back end of their defense as well. Detroit could use a safety but could also look to add a cornerback to the mix as well to help out their young players in finding a footing. The team could also look to make more additions at linebacker and along the defensive line, although bringing back Romeo Okwara was a great start for Detroit as it relates to that up front. Getting Michael Brockers in the mix will help the Lions to fortify their line in a big way, too.

With young players like Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye at cornerback, the depth is a concern after some cuts recently, but adding a player there could help as well. Getting another free agent or two and supplementing through the draft should be the goal for the Lions at this point in time.

Someone like Elder could be the perfect fit for what the team wants to do on defense.

