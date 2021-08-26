Pair of Lions Veteran Players Named Top NFL Cut Candidates

The Detroit Lions have what looks to be a pretty tight roster bubble in spots given the intense competition on their roster, and that could mean bad news for a few players who might be on the borderline.

Last weekend, Dan Campbell admitted that there could be some surprises in store for the Detroit roster during cut season, and thus far, it’s becoming clear what he could be talking about. Several players at several spots likely need a strong finish to camp and the preseason in order to feel better about their roster futures.

Still, at this point, that might not matter for a few guys. The Lions could have a pair of obvious cut candidates on their roster according to NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal in wideout Breshad Perriman and linebacker Jahlani Tavai. In a recent piece about notable players who could be cut or traded, both players were named potential cut risks.

As Rosenthal explained in the piece, it might be tough for the team to move on from Perriman since his salary is a “sunk cost,” but the potential still is there to move on from him or stash him on injured reserve. As he also explained, it would not be a shock to see Tavai end up with the New England Patriots if released, given the team’s affinity for him and former head coach Matt Patricia’s presence there.

Both players have struggled at times this year, while others at their positions have stepped up. That lends folks to wonder whether the writing is indeed on the wall for both. Many think that in a few days, that could end up being the case.

Dan Campbell Explains Breshad Perriman’s Roster Situation

It’s true that Perriman has been quiet at camp and during the preseason, slowed by a bit of a hip injury. That’s left him in a potentially precarious spot in terms of his own future with the team, even in spite of the fact that the Lions prioritized him in March with a contract.





Speaking before practice on Monday, August 23, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Perriman as it relates to what he’s done with the team so far. As he explained, he doesn’t have a good idea yet of what Perriman has given his roster, partially because he hasn’t been on the field a lot early on.

“I think it’s hard to say right now. There just hasn’t been enough out there,” Campbell told the media. “He had the hip injury, he comes back and he was solid the other night for the plays that he had but he had an OPI, which he knows better than, he doesn’t need to do that. His speed and the route is enough to where he’d win on that. So, I think he’ll be better coming off this hip, he kind of got a game under him, but I think that room right now is still up for grabs. I think there’s a heavy competition going on in that room right now.”

Could all of that stiff that competition spell doom for a player like Perriman in the end? Perhaps, especially if he is beaten out by a young player who has drive and has consistently made plays like Tom Kennedy, or someone who has been a revelation in practice thus far like Kalif Raymond.

Jahlani Tavai Might Be Firmly on Lions Roster Bubble

In spite of all the positives the staff seems to say about Tavai, the rough play leads to the notion that he could be firmly on the roster bubble. Without stepping up and playing well when given a chance, the Lions will have other players who could offer them more and amid a defensive change, Tavai could find himself on the outside looking in given the roster situation.

The team’s roster bubble is pretty tight in spots, and given this play right now, Tavai could be playing his way into trouble given the plays he has made on the field.

It will be interesting to see if the Lions elect to make moves with both Tavai and Perriman as they push toward their final 53 man roster next week.

