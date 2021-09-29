NFL Insider Compares Dan Campbell With Solid Young Head Coach

The Detroit Lions are 0-3 on the 2021 season, and to some, look as if they will be closer to a top draft pick rather than making any noise on the field the rest of the way.

Even though that might be the case, the Lions continue to impress with their ability to stay together on the field and fight in games. While all their games have been frustrating losses thus far, the Lions remain a team that many see as on the upswing in league circles.

Many fans might not be impressed by the Lions or Dan Campbell at this point given the rough start to the year, but perhaps it’s time for them to start changing their tune all things considered. Campbell actually compares favorably with a current coach that has his team on a positive trajectory according to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer.

In a recent piece at The MMQB, Breer made an observation after Week 3 that he believes the Lions continue to fight for Campbell, and the work the coach is doing reminds him of how the Miami Dolphins responded to Brian Flores in his first season coaching the team in 2019.

Flores is seen as one of the best young coaches in the game, so Campbell being likened to him by someone who knows the game like Breer should be positive for fans.

Flores Has Seen Early Success With Dolphins

Getting compared to Flores might not be the worst thing for Campbell whatsoever considering how the Miami coach has managed to impress in a short amount of time with his new team. Since taking over in 2019, Flores has gone 17-19 in his first two seasons in the league. Thus far in 2021, he is 2-2, and has the Dolphins battling early on. The hallmark of Flores has been toughness and teams that do not quit. Those are some of the same traits that have been spotted in the Lions in 2021. Most assumed the team would be tanking like the Dolphins in Flores’ first year, but the team has been competitive in every single game so far and looks primed to break through with at least a few wins thanks to this idea.

If Campbell can become Flores, and have a better than expected first year and go 10-6 finish in the second year, there’s no reason to think he won’t be on his way toward potentially becoming a coaching icon in Detroit in due time.

What a Successful First Season Would Look Like for Campbell

For the Lions, a successful first season under Campbell would be winning a handful of games or potentially a few less while continuing to show fight in every game as well as development on the roster. Thus far, while the Lions haven’t found a way to come out with victories, they have battled hard, losing their first three games by a combined total of 28 points. While some may claim this as a failure, it’s actually been a solid start for Campbell considering the young roster he is dealing with coaching the team.

If Campbell can get the buy in and continue with the development, the Lions will be in solid shape moving forward.

