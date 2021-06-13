Dan Campbell Enjoys Hosting Duty at Detroit Grand Prix [LOOK]

Dan Campbell admitted a few weeks back it would be the thrill of a lifetime to be the Grand Marshall of the Detroit Grand Prix, and finally, the day came over the weekend for the Detroit Lions’ boss.

Campbell was given the chance to go out to Belle Isle to connect with the racing teams, staff and other dignitaries and it’s clear he was able to have the time of his life while doing so. As part of his duties, Campbell was asked to deliver the starting call to the teams.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Here’s a look at Campbell giving the starting call:

Here’s a few more pictures from the event, and it’s clear Campbell is loving being at the event in a major way.

Our Grand Marshal is in the house! Detroit @Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell got the chance to meet with @12WillPower, #DetroitGP Chairman Bud Denker, and The Captain, Roger Penske! #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/hEUZDN7kJ0 — Detroit Grand Prix (@detroitgp) June 12, 2021

Awesome that one of the perks of being a head coach is getting to do events like this, and it was an experience that Campbell will likely never forget being there.

Campbell Was Revealed as Grand Marshall Detroit Grand Prix

Why the racing helmet getup a few weeks back? Campbell was selected to be the Grand Marshall of the Detroit Grand Prix which will take place on June 12. It’s not a surprise to see a member of the Lions or the Detroit sports scene at large making a visit to the event. In the past, this has happened before, but it’s quite possible that the race has never had anyone quite as colorful as Campbell in the mix.

There’s no doubting the fact that Campbell will do a good job at the event, even as unexperienced as he is with doing such things. As he admitted to the media, about his only experience doing such a thing with racing would be when he was hanging out in the infield drinking a beer watching a race.

Campbell Made Headlines Wearing Race Helmet

With the race coming up, Campbell was picked to be the Grand Marshall of the event, and instead of simply talking about the experience a few weeks ago in a presser, the coach decided to live it in a big way. To open his press conference, he showed up wearing a helmet.

Naturally, such a move got the internet going, as anything that Campbell does lately. Folks seemed to be very impressed with Campbell’s attire, and were downright loving his passion for the event.

F1 Guy meets Football Guy. I love Dan Campbell https://t.co/4k0UxA3aEw — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 3, 2021

A true football guy showing some support for racing is simply awesome to note indeed, and it’s not hard to see how excited the role makes Campbell.

Dan Campbell has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the Detroit Grand Prix on June 12th. He’s excited to say the least. pic.twitter.com/Jcg9Z6zPzK — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) June 3, 2021

Obviously, as pointed out here, Campbell is very excited about getting a chance to be involved in this event.

I have no idea if the Lions are going to win many games, but Dan Campbell has absolutely won the offseason. https://t.co/gOUis4RLoh — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) June 3, 2021

Regardless of if the Lions are a success, it’s clear Campbell is going to be entertaining, and that is something that all Lions fans can agree is excellent.

As Pat McAfee simply says, “MCDC,” which is a perfect nickname for the coach given his love of rock music and awesome personality.

Obviously, everything Campbell went through in the end was worth it to get to this moment of excitement in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Former Packers Linebacker