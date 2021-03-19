Dan Campbell Compares Michael Brockers to Epic Mythological Character

The Detroit Lions have perhaps one of the most quotable coaches in the entire NFL in Dan Campbell, and he proved that once again with an epic exchange.

While introducing Jared Goff to the media on Friday, Campbell started things off talking about some of the other moves the Lions have made this offseason, specifically a trade for defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Clearly, Campbell has an affinity for Brockers given the colorful language used to describe him.

As he said, Brockers is one of the only players in the league capable of wielding the hammer of Thor.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on newly acquired DT Michael Brockers: "I'd say this about Brockers, he's probably one of the few in this league that can wield the hammer of Thor. We're real excited about that." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2021

Obviously, it’s clear that Campbell likes the fact that the Lions were able to add Brockers to the mix and the comment is a huge credit to his strength and abilities in the trenches. Right up there with eating kneecaps, this quote will make Lions fans love Campbell even more.

Lions Agreed to Brockers Trade With Rams

Monday, the Lions agreed to bring back their best pass rusher Romeo Okwara from a season ago, and early Wednesday morning, they struck a deal to bring longtime Los Angeles Rams’ defensive lineman Michael Brockers into the mix.

The deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Rams are finalizing a trade to send veteran DL Michael Brockers to the #Lions, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

While compensation was not mentioned, many were speculating on Twitter soon after the deal was revealed that it would not be much. The Rams are trying hard to get under the cap before the 2021 season, and Brockers could be an important part of that considering his salary is over $6 million for next season.

Brockers once nearly left the Rams for the Baltimore Ravens, but ended up returning to Los Angeles after concerns about his physical. Now, he’s set to depart for Detroit when the new league year comes around this week.

Brockers’ Stats and Fit With Lions

The impact Brockers has made after he was a first-round pick of the Rams out of LSU back in 2012 cannot be debated. He has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league.

In Detroit, the Lions will want to see Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. That’s an important variable to mention for a Lions team that is trying to change their entire culture overnight.

It might even be true that Brockers is Thor-like in his abilities if Campbell is to be believed.

