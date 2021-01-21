Dan Campbell Fires up Lions Fans With Incredible Presser Quote [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have their new head coach in Dan Campbell and if fans weren’t sure about the hire, they might be easily sold after listening to their new boss.

After being introduced, Campbell lit into a soliloquy about the city of Detroit and what his vision is for the mindset and makeup of the team. The commentary was second to none, and may have been one of the best opening statements a new coaching hire has made in quite some time.

Here’s Campbell preaching to his new city:

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

Kneecaps? Toughness? Grit? Detroit getting put back on the map? This speech hit all the bingo cards for Lions fans, Michiganders and Detroiters alike. Campbell’s speech was real and from the heart, and while some might laugh about the message or delivery, it’s clear he’s serious about wanting to build a team that can win for the city.

Passion knows no bounds with Campbell and he will stop at nothing to get the team pulling in his preferred direction. That is something Lions fans have to absolutely love.

Dan Campbell Press Conference Fires Up Lions Fans

After listening to Campbell speak, Lions fans were downright fired up on the internet. Nearly everyone had a take on Campbell and his vision, and the response was downright positive from everyone. Many folks just wanted a chance to suit up and play football again for a man so passionate about the game and what he thinks the team image should be.

I don’t know about being a head coach, but Dan Campbell is READY for the Royal Rumble. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) January 21, 2021

Thank god we finally got rid of that fat miserable lumbering slob. I love the new guy a lot more already. I think Dan Campbell is going to be a legit head coach for the @Lions. Or at least better than the last. — Adam Degi (@ADAMDEGI) January 21, 2021

Dan Campbell just gave more to Detroit in 30 minutes than Matt Patricia did in three years — Robbie (@RJDeighton) January 21, 2021

After watching the Dan Campbell press conference I reached down ripped off my bandage dressing screamed I ain't taking this shit anymore and bit my kneecap off! Put me in Coach!! — Eastside Paul (@paul_eastside) January 21, 2021

This is just a sampling of the response. Many made fun of Campbell, but the majority of the responses were fired up fans or folks commenting on how intense Campbell is.

Dan Campbell’s Career Stats

Campbell, a four-year letter winner at Texas A&M, started his NFL playing career with the New York Giants as a third-round pick in 1999, where the journeyman tight end stayed until 2002. From 2003-2005, he played for the division rival Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Lions in 2006. After three seasons in Detroit, Campbell finished his career in New Orleans in 2009, helping the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV.

Following that, he retired and broke into the coaching ranks the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern in 2010. The following season, he was promoted to the team’s tight end coach, where he served from 2011-2015, later taking over as the team’s interim coach after the firing of Joe Philbin. He led Miami to a respectable 5-7 record after taking over a bad situation. In 2016, he re-joined New Orleans, where he’s worked under future Hall of Fame head coach Sean Payton ever since.

As a player, Campbell was solid, hauling in 91 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in his decade-long career, including 330 yards and four touchdowns across 19 games in Detroit. Last with the Lions in 2008, he would know all about the situation he is now walking into and what must happen for change to come.

After this press conference, Lions fans will be ready to go to battle with Campbell as they should be.

READ NEXT: Lions Will Reportedly Hire Former Stud NFL Defender as Defensive Coordinator