Dan Campbell Sends New Message to Lions: ‘Wipe Your Own Butts’

Dan Campbell hasn’t coached the Detroit Lions for long, and already, the coach has turned into a walking quote that is capable of some of the best one-liners in the NFL.

Campbell already has the world-famous ‘kneecap rant’ to his benefit, and now he has added yet another awesome quote to the mix this offseason. Recently, Campbell was speaking with Michael Silver of NFL Network, and he dropped another gem on the world that people are sure to be talking about for some time.

As Campbell told Silver during a recent interview, Lions players are going to be in charge of wiping their own rear ends with him as coach, and he’s not going to be helping them do that whatsoever.

New @Lions HC Dan Campbell: "I told (the players), honestly, day one, I said, 'Look, I'm not carrying your toilet paper around. I'm not gonna wipe your butt. You're gonna wipe your own butt. You handle it and I'll treat you like men until you prove otherwise.'" More to come soon. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 2, 2021

Campbell is a walking quote machine, and this adds just another layer onto that considering the way the coach has dealt with the media. Even though some of his quotes can sound rough around the edges, Campbell’s heart is in the right place and he knows how to communicate in an effective way with his roster.

Already in his Detroit tenure, Campbell quotes have been fodder to go viral as well as t-shirt material. This one might end up being the latest in that line for the coach.

Meaning Behind Campbell’s Latest Quote

Obviously, this quote is pretty unique for Campbell, and it’s a special way of saying the coach doesn’t plan on doing anything special to help any one player, and everyone is going to have to be self-sufficient in his locker room. That’s the right idea, because a new coach cannot play favorites and be taken seriously at all. Campbell knows from playing in the NFL that he needs to have a balanced locker room where players handle their business on their own if he wants any chance at success.

Even though the way in which Campbell delivered this latest message may come across as strange, there is no question he cares deeply for his players and wants to see them be as successful as possible. That’s something that cannot be denied whatsoever about Campbell.

Dan Campbell Embodies ‘Detroit vs. Everybody’ Mantra

If the Lions were looking for a coach that gets the city as well as its hopes and dreams, Campbell is clearly that guy. The delivery of the message was spot on, and now that he confirmed it was simply for a targeted audience and not to generate any type of social media buzz, it will likely only be more legendary for Lions fans. The city’s sports fans wear a chip on their shoulder since they never receive any respect nationally. In Campbell, they have a guy who understands that and doesn’t seem to care.

Lions fans simply have to love that fact, and have to love him talking up their city, and they have to love how he always seems to have the best quote on the matter.

