Sheila Ford Hamp Reveals Why Dan Campbell Was Easy Hire for Lions

The Detroit Lions hire of Dan Campbell is only a few months old, and in the time since the move was made official, the fans have been learning a lot more about the commitment and dedication the new coach has to his team.

Interestingly enough, that was a major pitch by Campbell himself when he was interviewing for the job with Sheila Ford and company. Of all the candidates the team brought in, Ford admitted to being particularly impressed by Campbell thanks to his openness of wanting the job.

During interviews, Campbell was apparently adamant about becoming the Lions coach and made that point in a big way to his future bosses by leaning right up to the camera to make his point. The gesture blew away the decision makers.

Sheila Ford Hamp tells a quick story about Dan Campbell's Zoom interview. Campbell opened that conversation by leaning right up to the camera and saying, "I really want this job." "And then it started from there. He was great and fantastic and we're so thrilled to have him." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 24, 2021

Having Campbell want the job doesn’t guarantee success, but there can be a major difference between someone who takes a job and someone who wants one. It’s clear the coach is motivated to take on his new city and knows what must be done in terms of having the personality to win.

That’s something which impressed the Lions enough to help in making Campbell the coach when all was said and done, and thus far, he has yet to disappoint in his new gig.

Why Dan Campbell Fits Lions

Campbell is a slam dunk fit for Detroit thanks to the fact that he suited up for the team and has embraced his new community from day one. Instead of looking at living in Detroit as a chore or simply another stop, Campbell seems to have genuinely enjoyed it and now that he has risen through the ranks as a coach, he wants to see the team start to have success and understands how to get there. Clearly, during the process, that’s something the Lions saw as well and realized would be a strong fit for them in terms of a coach and a personality for the future.

Dan Campbell’s Career Stats

Campbell, a four-year letter winner at Texas A&M, started his NFL playing career with the New York Giants as a third-round pick in 1999, where the journeyman tight end stayed until 2002. From 2003-2005, he played for the division rival Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Lions in 2006. After three seasons in Detroit, Campbell finished his career in New Orleans in 2009, helping the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV.

Following that, he retired and broke into the coaching ranks the Miami Dolphins as a coaching intern in 2010. The following season, he was promoted to the team’s tight end coach, where he served from 2011-2015, later taking over as the team’s interim coach after the firing of Joe Philbin. He led Miami to a respectable 5-7 record after taking over a bad situation. In 2016, he re-joined New Orleans, where he’s worked under future Hall of Fame head coach Sean Payton ever since.

As a player, Campbell was solid, hauling in 91 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in his decade-long career, including 330 yards and four touchdowns across 19 games in Detroit. Last with the Lions in 2008, he would know all about the situation he is now walking into and what must happen for change to come.

This connection to the city and appreciation for the job could be something that is overlooked, but it is clear it’s a major reason Campbell won the job and could be successful in it.

