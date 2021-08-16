Dan Campbell Shows Leadership in New Mic’d up Video [WATCH]

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hasn’t shied away from showing off his personality at every turn this offseason, and the team is giving himself a good chance to show what he’s all about.

While the outdoor practice during training was rained out, Campbell still got to wear the microphone and even admitted he would have preferred to be practicing outside during the torrential rainstorm.

During a recent practice, the Lions mic’d up Campbell, and the coach once again displayed the traits which make him very fun on the field and a boss to take seriously for the future. Here’s a look at the clip:





2021 Training Camp Highlights: Dan Campbell Mic'd Up

Some of the best parts of the video include Campbell warning safety Will Harris not to rot his teeth after he gave him some sugar, also known as a complement in Campbell-speak. Additionally, it’s special to note the way Campbell builds up his players and is always very positive. This vibe should play well within the locker room and for the team.

Though it’s early, this video gives fans a taste of what kind of coach Campbell will be and some of his more positive traits.

Michael Brockers Praised Dan Campbell’s Leadership

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers is a newcomer to the mix, but it hasn’t taken him long to adjust to his new surroundings and also appreciate them in a big way, and Campbell is a huge part of that for the defensive lineman.

Joining the Catchin’ Fades podcast with Aqib Talib recently, Brockers lended some insight into what has impressed him about his transition to the Lions, and as he said, the staff and their interaction with players has been a big reason for some of the early momentum the team has built in terms of chemistry.





Michael Brockers tells Aqib Talib about the changes in Detroit | Catchin' Fades

“Feel rally good about it because they started off with the coaching staff. Each time we’ve been talking about it, The coaching staff is the most important thing. If you get a good coaching staff that can communicate with the players and get across what they want and also let players be themselves, don’t try to change the players and make them robots. If you just treat us like men and let us know what’s up from the get-go, we can’t do nothing but respect that. And that’s what Dan and his staff have done,” Brockers told Talib on the show. “On a deeper note, most of his staff is African-American. When I looked at that, I said Dan gets it. He was in that locker room. He’s giving everybody their chance to shine. They lured defensive back coaches, Aaron Glenn is the defensive coordinator. I just like that concept of how Dan has built this team. We do have a young team, but I think like I said, once he treats us like men and communicates what he wants, we can get the job done.”

In terms of the buy-in from players who were also with the Lions in 2020, Brockers seems to think the roster is completely on-board with Campbell and his staff given how they are being treated by the new coaches early on.

“A lot of the guys from this ex-regime love this regime. They really have no choice, but it’s a night and day situation. That’s how they feel. They are like bro, this coaching staff gets it. They’re talking to us, they’re answering our questions like we want them to answer. So everybody appreciates that and just respects them, so we’re going to do something,” Brockers said.

Building that respect is a critical element for the Lions, and it’s good to hear that veteran leaders like Brockers believe some significant inroads have been made with regards to connection on the team. Watching Campbell up close in camp helps prove why this is true. He has a great personality with his players, and his leadership is very confident.

Campbell’s Personality Shining for Lions

Watching Campbell in videos like this, it’s easy to see the level of connection he has with the players on the roster, and why many consider him such a quality leader of men. All throughout the practice, Campbell coaches the team and remains positive on the field. He is able to communicate his point without yelling or using much profanity, and it’s clear he has command of the team as a result.

If the Lions have improved play this season, it could be as simple as the personality of Campbell pulling them through. The new coach is already a major winner as it relates to that.

