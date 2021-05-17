Dan Campbell Raves About Pair of Young Lions Wideouts After Camp

There’s a long way to go before any concrete roster projections can be made for the Detroit Lions, but after one weekend with the young players, a few folks are beginning to put their best foot forward.

At the wideout spot, the Lions have a ton of competition in terms of young players as well as veterans. Already, some youngsters have been catching the attention of Lions’ boss Dan Campbell, even as the team has only a single weekend of work under their belt for the young players.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking after the rookies and youngsters got on the field over the weekend, Campbell singled out a couple of players who have impressed him in a major way at the position. As he said, wideouts Tom Kennedy and Jonathan Adams have made a good first impression early on for the team.

Campbell said practice this week has been heavy on special teams, which makes sense since a lot of these guys will have to make the team, or at least make their biggest contributions on teams. At WR, he mentioned Jonathan Adams and Tom Kennedy, specifically. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 16, 2021

Campbell was quick to say that he hasn’t been disappointed by any of the young players up to this point, but these wideouts have been very solid and caught the attention of the Detroit brass. Obviously, a big way they will have to make a case to stay is on special teams, so it is notable to hear that the players have impressed in a big way on that side of the ball.

Kennedy has been hanging around the Detroit practice squad since 2019, so if he gets a shot to crack the roster full-time in 2021, that would be a boost to his young career.

Lions Wideout Situation Offers Advantage for Youngsters

Why do names like Adams and Kennedy stand a chance to make the Lions? The team hasn’t done much heavy-lifting this offseason at the wideout spot. After losing the likes of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, the Lions signed veterans Breshad Perriman, Damion Ratley, Tyrell Williams and Kalif Raymond.The Lions also didn’t elect to make the spot a huge priority early in the draft as many assumed they would, nabbing Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth-round. As a result, the chance exists for a few undrafted free agents or players on the edge of the roster to perhaps make a case at sticking. Adams is one, while Sage Surratt and Javon McKinley are a few other players who will be in competition for such a role with the team. While Kennedy could be forgotten, he’s made a case before.

The emergence of such a player would be a big break for Detroit’s goal of re-shaping their wideout group, and it’s good news to hear that a pair of players are already stepping up.

Adams Jr.’s Stats and Highlights

Watching the tape, it’s tough to imagine how Adams went undrafted at all and wasn’t scooped up in the fifth or sixth round or sooner. He’s got the size NFL teams covet at wideout and has big play potential every time he goes up for the ball. Watching tape against Kansas State will many anyone a believer he can play at the NFL level, given three touchdowns in the game in what became a decent-sized upset in 2020. In college, Adams had 2,396 yards and 21 touchdowns in college, numbers that compare favorably to other wideouts who were drafted.

Adams is physical and has great hands, something the NFL puts a premium on. It will be downright fascinating to see what he can do when given a look.

So far, it seems the Lions have been impressed with what he can do already.

READ NEXT: Projecting 5 UDFA’s Who Could Make Lions’ Roster