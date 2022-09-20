49ers Defender Makes Concerning Allegation About Lions’ Dan Skipper

Detroit Lions reserve offensive lineman Dan Skipper enjoyed an amazing weekend earning a win in his first career start, but as a new week begins, he’s been called out by another NFL player.

While Skipper has only played in 14 career games with one start coming this past weekend, San Francisco 49ers’ defensive lineman Arik Armstead is calling Skipper out for apparently having a racist past.

As shared on Twitter by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Armstead alleges in a post that Skipper has used racial slurs on the field of play before and wondered why folks are “cheering for racists.”

“So we cheering for racist now? Called multiple players the N word in games,” Armstead wrote in the post.

His post, of course, was referring to the Lions’ postgame celebration where the team gathered around Skipper and cheered for him following their win over Washington. Skipper played offensive guard in a reserve role and did a good job for Detroit, getting him some accolade from Dan Campbell.

Armstead, it’s fair to point out, may have used plenty of slurs of his own in the past on Twitter, something fans were shining the spotlight on after doing a deeper dive. Certainly, it proves there might be a broader problem in the NFL with regards to hate speech.

Whether or not anything comes of this remains to be seen, but for now, it remains an allegation.

Skipper Enjoyed Major Week 2 Comeback

Skipper was cut this year out of camp again, which had been a reoccurring theme for him in his career. It’s something that fueled him to work hard and never give up on his dream.

As he told the media after the game, it’s been a frustrating road to this point, which culminated in yet another cut in 2022.

“It’s my sixth year in the league, I’ve never made a team. It’s tough. You’re just never quite good enough. You’re not quite enough. You show up every day and think you’re doing the right thing, and for whatever reason, it doesn’t quite work out,” he said. “I think I’ve had 20 NFL contracts, they’re not worth the paper they’re written on. It’s like ‘here we go again,’ sixth year, I think things look good, it sucks.”

Instead, though, Skipper didn’t give up and stuck with it. He stayed with the Detroit practice squad, earned his opportunity and then owned it when he got the call. For that reason, he was getting lots of support from the Detroit fanbase.

To this point, Skipper has been a journeyman in the league, and hasn’t played much. There have been questions about whether he and Armstead have shared the field in a game and the nature of such allegations.

Obviously, this will all be sorted out in the future.

Skipper’s Career Stats & Highlights

Up to this point, Skipper hasn’t enjoyed a ton of success in the NFL or played in many games in his career.

Skipper was an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2017, so he undoubtably has a good relationship with Frank Ragnow, Detroit’s center who is out injured. Ragnow is a fellow Razorback and both he and Skipper’s time overlapped in Fayetteville while in college. Skipper also joined the team in 2019 where he played briefly for the Lions.

Skipper started his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but quickly signed on with the Lions. He has played in Detroit before, and was on the Lions roster in 2017 and 2018. Following spending that time with the Lions, he was snatched up by the New England Patriots, where he managed to be on the practice squad for the team that captured Super Bowl LII.

At 6-9, Skipper is one of the tallest players in the NFL, which is why teams have appreciated his tools up front. With a body that size, he can move around and serve as a key blocker, which is what he did. Here’s Skipper at work in college:

It’s likely that Skipper is going to have to remain a key piece for the Detroit line this season with all the injuries, so time will tell if anything happens as a result of this allegation.

