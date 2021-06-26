Offensive ‘Centerpiece’ Called Obvious 2021 Lions Breakout Candidate

The Detroit Lions need to see a few of their players break out and turn into stars during the 2021 season, and already, it seems as if they have plenty of good candidates to get this done.

Naturally some of the biggest come on the offensive side of the ball, and a spot on the team that has all kinds of potential is at running back. There, D’Andre Swift could finally have the kind of offense that will allow for him to become a star in the league.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

That’s just what Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox had to say. Recently, Knox put together a list of all the players on every team that were breakout candidates, and for the Lions, he cited Swift as the example given what he could be expected to do on the field this year.

As for why, he wrote:

“Swift finished his rookie season with 878 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns despite playing 38 percent of the offensive snaps. While the Lions did sign Jamaal Williams and draft Jermar Jefferson, Swift should be in line for an increased role. The departures of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Kenny Golladay could also lead to more focus on the ground game. Expect Swift to be RB1 from day one this season and to be one of the centerpieces of Detroit’s new-look offense.”

With Anthony Lynn coming into the mix and the Lions wanting to establish the run in a big way, bet on Swift seeing a ton of work this coming year not only on the ground but through the air in order to make this happen.

Swift Named Offseason Stud Already

Interestingly enough, Bleacher Report recently took a look at picking out the player they think has stolen the show thus far during workouts for teams. As writer Brent Sobleski explained, D’Andre Swift is the pick for the site, who believes the Lions are seeing a true feature back emerge before their very eyes.

He wrote:

“The Detroit Lions’ offensive approach under new head coach Dan Campbell and coordinator Anthony Lynn is rather plain to see. The team’s strength is its offensive line with a beefed-up backfield capable of carrying the load since the Lions lack talent at wide receiver. D’Andre Swift should be the offensive focal point after finishing with 878 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. Lynn plans to utilize the 22-year-old back even more in the passing game this fall. Swift impressed as a receiver during organized team activities.”

Getting Swift going on the ground and through the air figures to be a significant hope for the Lions, who need to find more playmakers out of the backfield and elsewhere to account for some of their bigger losses this offseason. Swift setting himself up for success with a solid offseason would be huge news for the Lions, and the team would have to love if he could get this done.

Swift’s Career Stats

Coming into the league as a rookie, Swift has seen the ball plenty with the Lions and he has done a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 422 yards and 7 touchdowns have been a nice start to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward.

Obviously, Swift has a lot to prove, but many think that the work could be just beginning in terms of him becoming a league force to be reckoned with.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell Rates High Within New NFL Coach Ranking List