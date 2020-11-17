Former Quarterback: Lions’ D’Andre Swift Looking Like ‘Big Time Player’

The Detroit Lions have struggled to a 4-5 record this season and have been an up and down team, but one of the biggest bright spots has been the play of D’Andre Swift.

This season, Swift has been excellent for the team at running back whenever he has been given a chance to shine. Now that Swift is running hard, he is getting attention in plenty of ways across the league. Recently, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky tweeted about Swift and said that he is feeling like a player who could make a huge impact at tailback in the league.

I’ll say this @DAndreSwift is coming on the for the @Lions week after week after week starting to look like a big time player at TB that fits NFL Football in 2020. Run it well and route run winning in matchups! 👏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 16, 2020

Detroit picked up Swift in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and ever since he has done a nice job this season to burst on the scene and deliver results. It’s easy to see why Orlovsky would feel this way, as when Swift has touched the ball, he’s sparked off some phenomenal plays in Detroit. As a result, nearly everyone is calling for more snaps for the youngster.

The Lions have struggled to find any kind of consistent solution at running back since Barry Sanders retired, so they desperately need this proclamation to be the truth.

Orlovsky has seen a ton of things in the NFL both as a player and now as an analyst, so for him to proclaim Swift is big time is eye catching.

D’Andre Swift NFL Stats Prove Big Play Potential

A productive back in college, Swift joined the NFL and likely didn’t know what to expect given a crowded backfield in Detroit. Early on, though, he’s taken the reigns and looks like the best player of the bunch. That includes Adrian Peterson as well as another young runner in Kerryon Johnson.

This season, Swift hasn’t been generating a ton of looks for the Lions thus far, but he has some serious stats to support the fact that he is heading for big time things. So far, Swift has run for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 275 yards and 2 scores. His best game statistically came against Jacksonville, but arguably, he burst on the scene in the biggest way this past weekend.

Swift did drop the game winning pass earlier this season in Week 1, but the fact that he learned from the mistake and has emerged stronger for it is a good sign for the Lions and for Swift himself within his development. It could only help make him a better player.

D’Andre Swift Earning More Snaps

Orlovsky identifying Swift as a big time player only halfway through his first season is very notable, and should be a reason the Lions consider giving him even more looks in the backfield.

It’s time for the Lions to give Swift more looks moving forward. When he’s been allowed to, he’s quite literally carried Detroit to a few of their bigger wins on the season. For him not to see a more consistent role in the offense is coaching malpractice at this point in time from the staff. It’s time to turn Swift loose and see what he can do.

Swift needs more than just an inconsistent role. The Lions need to reward him for the hard work he is putting in and give him the majority of the snaps moving forward.

If they manage to do this, he might only turn out to be more of a big time player in the long run. That’s true even if folks like Orlovsky are seeing his talent shine through.

