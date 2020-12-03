Adrian Peterson Reveals Concerning Injury News for D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift had been missing in action lately for the Detroit Lions with a concussion, and while the news on the injury report may be looking better, it’s clear that Swift has had a long road back.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Detroit running back Adrian Peterson admitted that while Swift may be returning to the field, he hasn’t quite felt like himself as he’s recovered from an energy standpoint. That could be a major red flag considering the serious nature of brain injuries and how tricky they can be for different people.

Peterson, being the quality veteran leader he is, urged Swift to take the signs seriously and get himself back to full health whenever that might be. That was a smart take from a veteran player such as Peterson to make to a young back.

Adrian Peterson sounding a concerning note about D’Andre Swift as he battles a brain injury, said Swift hasn’t been himself while dealing with the injury, hasn’t had the same energy level. Said Swift had to take care of his health — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 3, 2020

Peterson said he told Swift: “It’s not anything to take lightly… The most important thing for you is to make sure you’re back and you’re ready and you’re good… Like I told him, only you know (when that is)” — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 3, 2020

Situations like this are just why the Lions should be glad they have Peterson in the mix. The Lions have witnessed first hand how injuries can destroy a young running back’s career. They’ve seen it happen plenty of times to others they have had in the program including Jahvid Best, and that should be first and foremost in everyone’s memory at this point in time.

Lions Should Be Careful With D’Andre Swifts Health

Since the Lions won’t talk about the nature of injuries, folks have been left to speculate about when the runner may have picked up the concussion. Many wonder if the ailment came in practice, while others maintain it may have happened late against Washington. Either way, the injury cost Swift the last few weeks on the field.

Now, Swift is apparently coming back with a clean bill of health from a neurologist, and the illness he has is apparently not related to COVID-19.

RB D’Andre Swift is no longer in concussion protocol following confirmation from an Independent Neurological Consultant. His practice participation designation for Thursday is currently “Illness/No Practice.” and its not related to COVID — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 3, 2020

While this is better news, the Lions need to be very careful with Swift down the stretch no matter what the problem is. There is no need to be risking him late in a lost season if he is cleared or feeling better. The Lions would be smart to play for draft position at this point, and if Swift can’t play, he simply can’t play.

The health and safety of everyone should be paramount at this point, especially for a player as important as Swift to the team in the future. The Lions have to know this and proceed in a smart way with Swift.

D’Andre Swift Stats

This season, Swift has been a breath of fresh air for the Lions. He’s rushed for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns while also scooping up 31 passes for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns. Swift has burst on the scene in a big way statistically after having a slower start to the season, but has looked at times like the best runner in his class and a player who is capable of having a bright future in the league.

Hopefully, Swift’s problems stay away and he can remain healthy in the future.

