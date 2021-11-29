‘Pretty Sore’ D’Andre Swift May Miss Lions’ Week 13 Battle With Injury

The Detroit Lions lost D’Andre Swift to an injury on Thanksgiving Day, and while it seemed like there would be good news on his status, it might have to wait a week or two.

Swift remains banged up in a big way, and the Lions could be without him as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 of the NFL season.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 29, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Swift was still dealing with the injury in the days after the game. That led to Campbell proclaiming that Swift might not be likely to play this week for the team.

An injury update on Swift. pic.twitter.com/S9HtKT17YP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2021

“He’s pretty sore, so right now, I would say it’s hard to say that you’d see him playing,” Campbell told the media. “There again, we’ll know a lot more on how he feels (Tuesday) and certainly Wednesday, but I know he’s hurting a little bit.”

With this in mind, Swift could be closer to not playing than having a miracle recovery enough to suit up in time for Week 13. Obviously, watching the injury report will be critical for Lions fans this week.

Swift Injury Isn’t Long-Term According to NFL Insider

Swift was quickly ruled out of action as the game played out, and Lions fans were left to sweat things out until Friday as it related to his health. Fortunately, though, there is some good news on that front that was revealed during the day after Detroit’s frustrating 16-14 loss.

Swift left the game with a shoulder injury, and while many feared that injury to be serious, it appears that is not the case. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Swift’s injury is day to day and a shoulder sprain which is not a long term situation for the team moving forward.

#Lions RB D'Andre Swift, who left yesterday’s game early with a shoulder injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. Some positive injury news. Coach Dan Campbell had called it a shoulder sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Swift has run for 266 yards and 1 touchdown in the last two weeks, so his loss would be significant for the offense if the team can’t get him back fast. If Swift cannot play next week, it would be easy to imagine that Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike would be who the team would likely look at to run the ball. Williams ended up as the leading rusher on Thursday.

Swift, however, may still be able to return sooner than first thought and could use another week of rest to his benefit. At the very least, the Lions don’t have to see Swift lost for the rest of the year even if he is out this week.

How Lions Would Account for Swift’s Loss

If Swift can’t play this weekend, the Lions would be likely to showcase a heavy dose of Jamaal Williams against the Vikings. In Week 5, Williams out-rushed Swift and gained 57 yards on the ground against Minnesota. Knowing this, he would be likely to see the majority of the action this coming week. The Lions also have a pair of players in Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike who have shown better in recent weeks. Both flashed as part of Detroit’s dominating 229 yard performance on the ground in Week 10 against Pittsburgh.

Obviously, the Lions offense will be much weaker without Swift in the fold, but they do have options to run the ball. In the meantime, it might be best for fans to prepare for life without Swift in the short-term.

READ NEXT: D’Andre Swift Not Satisfied With Individual Success for Lions