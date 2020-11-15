Lions Player Demands for Team to Feed D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions are getting an incredible game from D’Andre Swift to lead in what’s been a good effort offensively against the Washington Football Team and everyone is taking note of the performance.

As Swift was taking another pass to the house for a score and making plenty of big plays on the field in the second half, Lions’ wideout and returner Jamal Agnew had the best response on the internet. Feed the man!

During the game, Agnew tweeted about the need of the Lions to continue to get the ball to Swift for the offense. He had plenty of time to watch and formulate this opinion given he was sitting out injured during the game.

FEED HIM — Mal (@jamalagnew) November 15, 2020

Certainly, what he’s saying rings true for the Lions. Swift has managed to not only run the ball well but catch it well in addition. He looks like the total package for the team, and that’s something that Agnew would know given his ability to be with the offense in practice and during the games.

D’Andre Swift Touchdown Catch

After getting loose on the run early in the game, Swift managed to do the same with the pass as the game wore on. After a few big plays in the passing game, Swift took a pass and strolled into the end zone for the 24-3 lead for Detroit in the second half.

THE ROUTE BY D’ANDRE SWIFT🔥 pic.twitter.com/xp32LZqAT6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 15, 2020

Swift dropped a pass against the Chicago Bears earlier in the season during Week 1, but with plays like this, that game seems a long way away now. It was an impressive route as well as an impressive catch and run after the play.

Agnew is right and fans will join him with this chorus. The team needs to play the man and get him into the game in order to make big plays like this the norm moving forward for the team.

It was an awesome play for an awesome young player to make.

D’Andre Swift Made Impressive Run vs. Washington

Swift, on the first series for Detroit, ran with explosion and aggressiveness. His best move came as he drove through the line and into the secondary, working a nice hurdle over a Washington defender and picking up a huge chunk of yardage.

Here’s a look:

Swift is tough and physical as well as very deft and showed it here. His early work paid off driving Detroit down the field as the Lions managed to score a long touchdown and take a 7-0 lead. That lead would quickly swell to 14-3 into the second quarter.

Clearly, Swift is starting to prove why he was a high draft pick and why he should get even more attention within the Detroit offense moving forward.

As Agnew aptly said, it’s time for the team to ride Swift and take the training wheels off of the young player and feed him. He’s got some major talent which has become very obvious the more the team has managed to get him the football.

