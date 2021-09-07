Positive Week 1 Health News Revealed for Pair of Key Lions

The Detroit Lions have done a decent job of staying healthy this preseason and training camp, but fans were likely more than a bit antsy about a few cases pushing toward Week 1.

Running back D’Andre Swift and defensive lineman Michael Brockers have been in and out of practice and haven’t seen any time on the field in terms of work in the preseason. All that rest seems to have paid off for the duo, though, as they figure to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Tuesday, September 7, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed on 97.1 WXYT that the duo would be set to play against the 49ers in Week 1. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press was listening in and provided the update via Twitter.

Fantasy alert: Lions coach Dan Campbell said on @971theticketxyt this morning that RB D'Andre Swift (and DL Michael Brockers) will be ready to go Week 1. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 7, 2021

This is a good update for the Lions, who figure to see Swift and Brockers be a pair of their most important players on both offense and defense in 2021. Getting both up to speed in a hurry is good news for the team, as is the realization that both will be ready to play and contribute right off the bat.

D’Andre Swift Vital for Lions 2021 Hopes

The Lions don’t have much they know they can count on offensively this season thanks to all the changes that have played out on the team, but one of the things they feel as if they can believe in is the team’s offensive line as well as Swift. Both sides are being counted on to have solid seasons if not carry the Lions at times, and that could be a big reason the team is electing to play it safe with Swift this offseason during camp and the preseason. There’s no need to risk injury of an important player, and someone that could be a major focal point of the offense during the 2021 season.

Paired with Jamaal Williams, Swift figures to have a good shot at an even bigger season this year. That’s just what the Lions are hoping for as it relates to his short-term future. That makes his recovery and readiness right off the bat great for Detroit

Michael Brockers Spent Time Getting Acclimated

Brockers has been limited thanks to rest and load management by the team, and while he was not sidelined with a serious injury, he also hasn’t gotten consistent run in camp or the preseason which led to questions about whether or not he will be ready to go for the season opener.

Speaking with the media on Monday, August 30, Brockers was asked where he’s at, and as he said at the time, he didn’t feel ready to play, but perhaps in due time with the work he is getting in practice.





“That’s what these weeks are for, these practices are for, for me to get back in the groove, get my technique a lot better and be ready for game one,” Brockers told the media.

While a veteran presence like Brockers could certainly rest on his laurels given his status in the league, he still understands the importance of learning and honing his craft on the field, which is why his absence has been tough to stomach to this point, even as he knows he will be alright with the work he will do.

“A lot of people are telling me, ‘you’re 10 years (in), you’re good.’ For me, it’s all about getting out there, going through those reps even though you mess up or have a good rep. Going over those things and actually feeling those things out has always been a big deal for me,” Brockers said. “I didn’t want to miss training camp, it was unfortunate, but for me, taking these practices and putting everything into them in terms of teaching, learning my technique and stuff like that, and just (being) ready for game one.”

Now, it looks as if Brockers as well as Swift are both ready, which figures to be huge news for the Lions and their hopes for Week 1. The quick recoveries are positive for the team which needs all the help they can get at key spots.

