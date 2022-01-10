D’Andre Swift Makes Hopeful Prediction for Lions in 2022

The Detroit Lions are blasting into the 2022 offseason full of confidence, and their players have bought into the system and seem to believe in a big way.

One of the players who seems to believe the most is running back D’Andre Swift. Swift has bought into his new coaching staff, and as a result, seems to understand that he and his team are on the right track for the future. In fact, Swift himself is even fired up for what is to come for the team.

Speaking after Detroit’s Week 18 game to Dannie Rogers of DetroitLions.com, Swift was asked where he thinks the team is heading. As he said, he thinks the arrow is pointed firmly un the up direction for the team given how they were able to finish.

“Y’all see what’s going on. We’re going to come back this offseason, get things right, future’s definitely bright for Detroit. I’m excited,” Swift said with a smile.

Swift gritted out the end of a tough season and managed to play a strong role for the Lions. As he said, he believes the team is pushing toward bigger and better things which seems obvious relative to how the Lions finished things out.

Dan Campbell: Lions Springboarding Toward Better 2022

As per usual after games, Dan Campbell gave a speech, and also as usual, his statement was very motivational for the team. After the big win, Campbell was fired up not only for the present, but for the future as well.

As Campbell explained, he believes the team is heading in the right direction to have success. Here’s a look at the celebration video clip posted by the Lions:

“Gentlemen I tell you what, you took the hard road one more time, you sure did. You guys earned that freaking win man. You earned it,” Campbell said. “You went out there and made the plays you had to make and we really complimented each other well when we needed it. We tried the old trickery on the fake punt, we don’t get it (but) defense you come out, make a stand and then we take it all the way down the field offense. I mean there were so many things that happened this game that make you proud as a coach where you put Jonah (Jackson) in center. He played center. I respect the hell out of that. You guys that have stood in there and just banged away man, I respect the hell out of that. I always will. There’s a place for you on this team when you produce and you lay it on the line because that stuff man, that’s better than gold man. It’s better than gold. That’s where champions are born and made. You guys made me proud that we are now springboarding. We are springboarding and we have by the way, already started this about three or four weeks ago. We know what we’re capable of, and man, when we get the off-season running we’re going. We’re going places because we want to go places and we know the formula.”

After that speech, safety Tracy Walker broke down the huddle and sent the Lions into the offseason with some extra motivation. Clearly, the coach has the team pulling in the right direction in the locker room as the team gets set for the offseason.

Swift Finished 2021-22 Season Strong

In terms of his own play, Swift finished the 2021 season strong even in spite of the fact that he missed time after Thanksgiving with a shoulder injury. He finally got back on the field in Week 17, and in Week 18, made a huge impact scoring a touchdown to help the Lions ice the game late. Though he could have packed it in, Swift instead rested up and gave it a go late season, putting his own health on the line for the Lions,

This season, Swift has put up 1,069 all-purpose yards and 7 total touchdowns. Obviously, fans hope he can get back to the field for 2021 to provide a few more highlights for their team much like he did when he torched Green Bay in the season finale:

It is clear that Swift and the Lions know where they’re heading, and for good reason given the solid way they played.

