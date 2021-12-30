D’Andre Swift Explains Motivation for Return: ‘I Love Football so Much’

The Detroit Lions are enduring a miserable season on the field, and as a result, many players on their team could have checked out down the stretch of the 2021 season and played out the string.

With the way this team is constructed, however, that’s simply not going to be happening. This edition of the Lions hasn’t been allowed to quit thanks to their coaching staff, and plenty players on the team simply aren’t wired that way at all. Running back D’Andre Swift is one player who is just like that.

Though Swift has been injured, he hasn’t checked out or stopped pushing for a return to the field. That drive will pay off for both Swift and the Lions in Week 17, when the running back can suit up again for a road date with the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a tribute to Swift’s desire to grind out for the game that he loves.

Speaking to the media this week on Wednesday, December 30, Swift made a great statement about personal motivation even in a season that isn’t going his way or the Detroit way. As Swift explained, his love of football makes it such that he always wants to play, even if nothing is on the line for his team.

“I feel like God put me on this earth for football, to play football. To affect people around me. I love the game so much so any opportunity I have, whether it’s two games, one game, losing record, winning record. I’m going to do my best to step my foot out there and play for my teammates, for my brothers,” Swift told the media. “I just love the game so much. I’m excited to be able to get back, to just be able to contribute any way possible for the last two games.”

Swift’s comments are amazing considering how poorly the season has gone for Detroit. Nobody could blame players for checking out and dreaming of warmer locations and the offseason, but the fact that Swift wants to get back on the field for January football says everything about his character.

It’s just the type of mindset the Lions will want and need to build around for the future.

Swift Enjoying Solid 2021 Season

Even though Swift has been shelved for the last few weeks, his play this season has been solid, and lends to some major hope for the future. Swift has put up a total of 984 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. Before injury, Swift was looking like not only one of the better running backs in the league, but one of the better pass catching runners as well. His highlight reel from the season is very impressive:





Swift is taking on the look of an elite player providing he can stay healthy. That’s great news for the Lions moving toward 2022, when they will need a strong running game to supplement their offense.

Swift Pushed to Return Late During 2021 Season

The good news for Lions fans is that Swift will finally be able to get back on the field in Week 17 after a shoulder injury had slowed hm down since Thanksgiving Day. He practiced in a limited fashion in Week 16 and while he was inactive on last week and did not play, it is all systems go for Swift this week after the injury that has kept him down the last few weeks of this year and forced the Lions into some different rotations at running back. Swift has rested up and tried to give it a go other weeks, but simply hasn’t been able to get over the top in terms of his own health until now.

Now, Swift will be back on the field, and it will be good to see him finish the year strong for the Lions. Fans should be very appreciative of the mindset their young back is bringing to the table.

