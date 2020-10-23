Lions’ D’Andre Swift Outshining Other Rookie Runners Statistically

The Detroit Lions have turned to D’Andre Swift more and more in recent weeks, and he hasn’t disappointed in terms of his production on the field.

So far this season, Swift has arguably been the best rookie running back statistically and otherwise in the NFL. In fact, as a great stat presented by Logan Lamorandier shows, he led the league in yards per-touch for rookies at 6.9 coming into Week 7. The 54 yard run he rattled off against the Jaguars was also the longest to that point in the season by a rookie running back.

#Lions RB D'Andre Swift was known for being a dual-threat back coming into the #NFL Through week 6, he leads all rookie RBs for average scrimmage yards per touch (6.9 yards) His 54-yard rush is also the longest run by a rookie#OnePride @DAndreSwift pic.twitter.com/y9oyuKPrsA — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) October 23, 2020

Though Swift’s stat line hasn’t been completely robust at all times this season, he still has shown the most upside of any young runner in his 2020 class. Prior to his big game on the ground in Week 6, Swift had already established himself as an elite pass catcher. His breakout performance in Week 6 showed an ability to push teams around on the ground as well. Combine the skills and it’s obvious that Swift has elite upside as a lead starter for the team.

How the Lions choose to use Swift will tell the tale of how successful he can be. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been in the best situation so far for his ability, but it certainly looks like Swift matches or exceeds him in terms of raw talent.

D’Andre Swift’s Role in Detroit

These solid numbers only help to illustrate why Swift should be given a bigger chance to run the ball and see the field more within Detroit’s offense. Whenever he’s touched it, he’s found a way to deliver the goods, his early season goal line drop against the Bears not withstanding. Despite that, Swift often times doesn’t get the majority of carries and sees his role fluctuate week to week.

The pressure is on the Lions to deliver for Swift and make sure he can continue to get the right kinds of snaps in order to be a success consistently in the league.

D’Andre Swift Stats

Swift came into the league this season as a hard charging back out of Georgia who was tough in his career playing in the SEC. With 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in his college career, there was little doubting how well Swift would do at toting the rock and fitting in well within Detroit’s backfield situation. Georgia has put a lot of great runners into the league lately, and the hope for Swift is that he can join the squad and become the next runner that follows in the footsteps of players like Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. All of them have become great, and Swift could be next as he showed flashes of this brilliance time to time since coming into the league as the stats show.

In the NFL, Swift hasn’t made a huge impact thus far and has been more known for his work as a pass catcher. So far entering this week’s game, he had run for 42 yards and 1 score while catching 13 passes for 124 yards and 1 touchdown.

It will be fascinating to see how Swift finishes the 2020 season and if he can keep making a big impact.

